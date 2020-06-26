Hazlett: Let the (stale, broken) chips fall where they may

You could call this column,“A Tale of Two Chips.”
Bags of chips, that is. One, opened weeks ago with the package top rolled down and clipped shut with a clothespin. The second bag, still pristine and unopened.
Last week, after working in the yard and wiping sweat from my brow, I decided it was time for a break. I poured a bottle of beer into a glass and went in search of potato chips. (Kettle cooked.)
I stood in the kitchen, facing a crucial decision. Do I finish the already open bag, which contained mostly crumbs and a few broken chips, or do I open the fresh package?
It was more than just a snack choice; it was a commentary on my perspective of life.
My upbringing was based on the philosophy “waste not, want not.” Wasting food, my parents said, is a sin. My grandmother let nothing go to waste. She picked rotting apples off the ground, sliced away the bad parts and made applesauce with the remaining bits.
As an adult, I have modeled this practice. I’m the type who finishes the last drops of milk in the old carton even though it is two days past expiration and sitting next to a new, unopened carton.
This habit is especially helpful during these uncertain times, when you find empty shelves at the grocery store and a limit on certain purchases. You conserve because you don’t know when the next delivery truck will arrive.
But on that day last week, other thoughts crossed my mind. For nearly three months, I have rearranged my life as a result of a virus. I have witnessed disturbing current events. I have sat with loved ones who are battling serious disease and consoled friends who have lost their livelihoods. So, I made my decision.
I opened the new chips. And that first bite tasted great.
Wow, I thought., these chips are fresh. Was I imagining it or were these the best potato chips ever?
At that moment, my husband, the king of leftovers, the poster child for “No Food Left Behind,” the logistics mastermind of labeled frozen food containers, walked in.
I knew what was coming.
“Why did you open the new chips when there’s still an open bag?” he asked.
I looked him square in the eye.
“Because, my love, life is short.”
I have toiled in the sun and heat, and I deserve the good chips.
“That’s OK,” he said, excusing my lapse. “I’ll eat the stale chips.”
My husband is a food martyr. He eats leftovers no one else will touch. He eats the forgotten helpings which come home from restaurants in plastic foam doggy containers. If it even slightly passes the sniff test or there’s just a little mold that can be scraped off, he’ll eat it.
As I mentioned, I don’t waste food, but I also don’t force myself to eat food that grosses me out. Like lima beans.
When I was a kid, after my parents divorced, my dad married a woman who frequently cooked lima beans. She was nice, but the taste of those beans was awful. I did everything to avoid eating them, including hiding the entire vegetable serving in my dinner napkin.
Back to my husband. I think many households include someone like him. This is the person who would rather eat something else for lunch, but feels guilty knowing there’s other food that should be eaten first. So, they deny themselves.
He opened the crumpled bag of potato crumbs and started to consume the salty fragments.
“No!” I insisted. “You deserve better!”
I snatched the old bag and handed him the fresh package.
Who knows what tomorrow will bring. Why, I could be eating Spam and lima beans for supper, and be grateful for it! In the meantime, enjoy what you have. Live it up a little. Eat the good chips.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!