Hazlett: Let the (stale, broken) chips fall where they may

You could call this column,“A Tale of Two Chips.”

Bags of chips, that is. One, opened weeks ago with the package top rolled down and clipped shut with a clothespin. The second bag, still pristine and unopened.

Last week, after working in the yard and wiping sweat from my brow, I decided it was time for a break. I poured a bottle of beer into a glass and went in search of potato chips. (Kettle cooked.)

I stood in the kitchen, facing a crucial decision. Do I finish the already open bag, which contained mostly crumbs and a few broken chips, or do I open the fresh package?

It was more than just a snack choice; it was a commentary on my perspective of life.

My upbringing was based on the philosophy “waste not, want not.” Wasting food, my parents said, is a sin. My grandmother let nothing go to waste. She picked rotting apples off the ground, sliced away the bad parts and made applesauce with the remaining bits.

As an adult, I have modeled this practice. I’m the type who finishes the last drops of milk in the old carton even though it is two days past expiration and sitting next to a new, unopened carton.