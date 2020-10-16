Hazlett: Long live the messy bun

OK, ladies, the jig is up. The secret is out. Everyone knows you’re not washing your hair like you used to.

Or, you’re still shampooing every few days. Just not daily like before. And why should you? On Zoom calls with your boss, you can pull your dirty hair back into a pony tail and wear it with confidence, like some new chic style. Or you can forget the whole thing and go straight to an avatar.

These days, you’re rolling out of bed at 7:15 a.m. and opening the laptop at 7:20 a.m. There’s no time to wash, dry and style hair like pre-pandemic times. It’s a new world. While everyone else has been hoarding toilet paper, you’ve been stockpiling dry shampoo.

Oh, I get it. Believe me. I’ve been a fan of instant hair shampoo since 1972 when I watched a high school senior with greasy bangs pour talcum powder on her hair. She massaged the powder into her bangs and, presto, her hair looked fresh as a daisy.

I tried this at home for a few weeks with baby powder until I was the only fourth grader at Washington Grade School who looked like I had prematurely white hair and smelled like a fresh diaper change.