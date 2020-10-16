Hazlett: Long live the messy bun

OK, ladies, the jig is up. The secret is out. Everyone knows you’re not washing your hair like you used to.
Or, you’re still shampooing every few days. Just not daily like before. And why should you? On Zoom calls with your boss, you can pull your dirty hair back into a pony tail and wear it with confidence, like some new chic style. Or you can forget the whole thing and go straight to an avatar.
These days, you’re rolling out of bed at 7:15 a.m. and opening the laptop at 7:20 a.m. There’s no time to wash, dry and style hair like pre-pandemic times. It’s a new world. While everyone else has been hoarding toilet paper, you’ve been stockpiling dry shampoo.
Oh, I get it. Believe me. I’ve been a fan of instant hair shampoo since 1972 when I watched a high school senior with greasy bangs pour talcum powder on her hair. She massaged the powder into her bangs and, presto, her hair looked fresh as a daisy.
I tried this at home for a few weeks with baby powder until I was the only fourth grader at Washington Grade School who looked like I had prematurely white hair and smelled like a fresh diaper change.
Fast forward to 2020, the year we stopped applying makeup foundation (it gets all over our masks) and quit wearing pants without elastic waistbands. Many of us started asking, “How long can I go without washing my hair?”
“I can go a week,” says Hannah, a long-haired brunette. “That’s what ball caps and messy buns are for.”
Hair worn in a messy bun is supposed to look imperfect. Wisps of hair fall out while strands stick out like chopsticks. That’s the point.
Whoever deemed messy buns stylish should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for popularizing an up-do which gives working mothers some relief. I mean, when you’re monitoring kids’ e-learning, preparing three meals and participating in multiple video conferences each day, who has time to wash, blow dry and straighten hair?
Still, there are some who are committed to daily shampooing.
“I have to wash my hair every day,” says my friend Taylor. “It’s so thin, it has no body if I don’t.” (This comes from a woman whose hair looks great even in the Central Illinois wind. …)
From the time I was 13 until age 40, I washed my hair daily. Remember, this was the era of Farrah Fawcett. One good night’s sleep meant my hair was flatter than a pancake.
Then something life-changing happened. I slept in one morning. I went to work without washing my hair, and you know what? My hair looked better than the day before. People complimented me on how smooth (translation: not frizzy) my hair was.
“Women over 40 shouldn’t shampoo daily,” said my 70-something hairdresser. “It dries out the hair.”
Well, he didn’t have to tell me twice.
The truth is, most of us don’t like styling our hair. Kind of like shaving our legs. (Really, is there anything fun about grooming at all unless you’re a dog?)
Most of us think our hair looks best when someone else does it. That’s why blow-outs are so popular.
My husband thinks the term “blow-out” means the car has a flat tire, but in beauty lexicon, “blow-out” means having your hair washed and dried by a stylist. What a treat for a special occasion! Those were the good old days. (Back in February, I mean.)
But now, with masks covering our faces and social distance rules keeping us six feet apart, can anyone really tell I didn’t deep condition my split ends?
The answer, my friends, is no. Long live the messy bun.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
