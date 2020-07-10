Hazlett: Long-lost relative, famous writer connected during war

Quite a few people took advantage of their time at home during the virus shutdown to sort through old photographs.
It was an ideal opportunity to finally organize random, old-fashioned paper prints.
Five or six friends sent me photos from long ago, depicting us in our younger days. Seeing images of our baby faces and outdated styles gave us a good laugh. Unlike today’s digital photos, there’s no editing; those bad hairdos are captured forever.
As amusing as those childhood pictures were, it was an even older photograph, more than 100 years old, that captured my attention. In fact, it launched a family genealogy project led by my uncle, Pontiac native Greg Rittenhouse.
The black and white photo (a not-so-great copy of the original) is a group shot which includes a distant relative on my father’s side. Her name was Valeria Rittenhouse.
Born in 1875, Valeria dedicated her entire life to nursing. She never married, but traveled extensively as a member of the U.S. Army Red Cross.
A 1903 graduate of Chicago Hospital Training School for Nurses, she was soon helping the infirm all over the world. She was in San Francisco following the devastating earthquake there in 1906, and in 1918, during WWI, Valeria was stationed at a rehabilitation center in northern Italy.
Italy is the location of this special photo. The setting is outdoors, on a patio overlooking a valley. Valeria is standing with five other nurses, most of whom appear younger than she (at age 43). In the foreground are three wounded men, each reclining in a chair and covered with a blanket. The patients and caregivers look hopeful, and the atmosphere appears to be one of healing.
According to a note with the photograph, one of the injured men is a 19-year-old ambulance driver for the Red Cross from Oak Park, Illinois. You may recognize his name — Ernest Hemingway.
“You mean our long-lost relative helped nurse Hemingway back to health so 10 years later he could write ‘A Farewell to Arms’?” I asked my uncle.
Apparently, yes. And I didn’t even know she existed until I saw the photo.
While serving on the Italian front, on July 8, 1918, Hemingway was struck by a mortar shell. He spent five days at a field hospital and was transferred to the Red Cross Hospital where Valeria was working.
Among the famous author’s correspondence is a letter he sent home after the accident. "Everything is fine and I am very comfortable and one of the best surgeons in Milan is looking after my wounds," he wrote.
As Hemingway fans know, his experiences during World War I became the basis for his acclaimed novel, “A Farewell to Arms,” which chronicles an American ambulance driver’s love for a beautiful nurse.
In real life, that nurse was Agnes von Kurowsky, a colleague of Valeria’s. By 1918, Valeria had been nursing for many years, but it was Agnes’ first assignment. Little did she know she would make a lasting impact on one of her young patients.
Hemingway fell in love with Agnes and planned to marry her. However, she broke off the engagement in a letter, saying she had met someone else. Valeria and Agnes, along with four other nurses, sailed home together from Genoa, Italy, on June 21, 1919.
Both Valeria and Agnes went on to serve in the Red Cross in WWII, were recognized for distinguished nursing careers and lived into their early 90s. Unlike Valeria, Agnes married twice, neither time to the person she referenced in her letter to Hemingway.
“What an amazing story,” I told my uncle. “Sure beats the photo of my crooked bangs when I was four.”
Now that the old photos are organized, I think I’ll read a good book. Maybe I’ll start with one written by Valeria’s former patient….
