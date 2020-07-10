Hazlett: Long-lost relative, famous writer connected during war

Italy is the location of this special photo. The setting is outdoors, on a patio overlooking a valley. Valeria is standing with five other nurses, most of whom appear younger than she (at age 43). In the foreground are three wounded men, each reclining in a chair and covered with a blanket. The patients and caregivers look hopeful, and the atmosphere appears to be one of healing.

According to a note with the photograph, one of the injured men is a 19-year-old ambulance driver for the Red Cross from Oak Park, Illinois. You may recognize his name — Ernest Hemingway.

“You mean our long-lost relative helped nurse Hemingway back to health so 10 years later he could write ‘A Farewell to Arms’?” I asked my uncle.

Apparently, yes. And I didn’t even know she existed until I saw the photo.

While serving on the Italian front, on July 8, 1918, Hemingway was struck by a mortar shell. He spent five days at a field hospital and was transferred to the Red Cross Hospital where Valeria was working.

Among the famous author’s correspondence is a letter he sent home after the accident. "Everything is fine and I am very comfortable and one of the best surgeons in Milan is looking after my wounds," he wrote.