Hazlett: Looking back at a year of the 'new normal'

There’s been a lot of talk this week about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic shutdowns.
“A year ago we were living our last normal week and didn’t know it,” said one broadcaster.
It’s true. At this time last year, no one had a clue about the tsunami of turmoil headed our way. All our lives were disrupted, and sadly, some of us lost loved ones.
We’ve changed in the past 12 months. We’ve shared the extraordinary experience of living through a pandemic. (And it’s not over yet.)
Looking back to the week that it all began, I can see I had much to learn about this “new normal.”
On March 10, 2020, I was newly retired and traveling to Chicago by train. Earlier that week Amtrak had reported a single passenger on the St. Louis to Chicago route tested positive for COVID-19. So, I wore a mask, an N95 model my husband purchased in 2019. (At that time my best friend was undergoing chemotherapy, and I wore a mask around her to help protect her weak immune system.)
On the train, the passenger seated directly next to me (a mere 10 inches away!) did a double take at the unexpected sight of a masked woman. No one else was wearing one, not even at Union Station.
When I exited the station, I noticed the mask was soiled. No problem, I thought, I can always buy a replacement. (Ha.) Then I did the unthinkable — I threw it in a trash can. Little did I know I had tossed a soon-to-be highly coveted piece of personal protective equipment. As the pandemic worsened, I wished about a million times I had that mask back.
On March 12, I had an appointment I dreaded. I toured a local long-term care facility to learn about potential care options for my mom who has Alzheimer’s disease. My stepdad and I were facing the inescapable reality of her worsening condition and trying to figure out what to do. I arranged a second tour for the following Monday, this time with my parents.
But instead, the next day, Friday, March 13, everything changed. During a televised press conference, CMS Administrator Seema Verma announced nursing homes would temporarily restrict all visitors and non-essential personnel.
I sat up straight in my chair. Did she just say what I thought she said? I couldn’t believe my ears.
Suddenly, options for Mom’s care collapsed. My stepdad and I felt we could not place Mom, in her confused state, in a facility without the ability to visit her. With the help of some amazing people, we are caring for her at home. It has been an incredible blessing, and I am so grateful for it.
I have learned more than I ever dreamed possible about home health care, insurance contracts, disposable wipes (which aren’t flushable!), speech therapy, motion detectors and the heartbreaking stages of Alzheimer’s. Every day I strive to be more patient, listen more attentively and blink back tears when Mom doesn’t know me.
And I have experienced bursts of total happiness when Mom unexpectedly smiles or giggles or says, “I love you.”
Not all families have had this blessing. Seniors living in long-term care facilities have been isolated to protect them against the virus. This weighs on the hearts of everyone involved — families, caretakers, staff and the residents. A local effort, “Support our Seniors” is underway to provide help. I’ll share more on this in an upcoming column. In the meantime, information is available at www.cities929.com.
But despite the trials of the past year, we continue to adjust and do the best we can. Considering what we’ve been through, I’d say we are handling it pretty darn well. The human spirit is resilient, and we’re proving it.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.