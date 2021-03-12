Hazlett: Looking back at a year of the 'new normal'

There’s been a lot of talk this week about the one-year anniversary of the pandemic shutdowns.

“A year ago we were living our last normal week and didn’t know it,” said one broadcaster.

It’s true. At this time last year, no one had a clue about the tsunami of turmoil headed our way. All our lives were disrupted, and sadly, some of us lost loved ones.

We’ve changed in the past 12 months. We’ve shared the extraordinary experience of living through a pandemic. (And it’s not over yet.)

Looking back to the week that it all began, I can see I had much to learn about this “new normal.”

On March 10, 2020, I was newly retired and traveling to Chicago by train. Earlier that week Amtrak had reported a single passenger on the St. Louis to Chicago route tested positive for COVID-19. So, I wore a mask, an N95 model my husband purchased in 2019. (At that time my best friend was undergoing chemotherapy, and I wore a mask around her to help protect her weak immune system.)

On the train, the passenger seated directly next to me (a mere 10 inches away!) did a double take at the unexpected sight of a masked woman. No one else was wearing one, not even at Union Station.