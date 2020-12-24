Hazlett: Love, joy prevail in this year of life's losses

Tomorrow will be Christmas Day 2020.
The traditionally joyous day feels a bit out of place in this dreadful year, doesn’t it? Some of us are wondering, “How can we celebrate? What's the point?”
The list of reasons to skip Christmas cheer this year is pretty compelling. People are separated from loved ones. Some are out of work and facing financial hardship. Many of us are afraid of becoming ill.
We’ve experienced shortages of consumer goods, and, more significantly, a reduction of freedoms during this pandemic. Our movement and the company we keep are restricted. We are dealing with problems we’ve never encountered before.
And yet, the calendar says tomorrow is a special day. Even Scrooge declared on Dec. 25, “I will honor Christmas in my heart.”
We haven’t been visited by the ghosts of Christmases Past, Present or Future, but perhaps 2020 has taught us an unexpected and valuable lesson. The learning is this: Our primary concern in life should not be avoiding sacrifice or sorrow. It is impossible to do so. We cannot sanitize our lives free of pain.
So, what then, is our purpose? In a time filled with sadness and heartache, why bother to continue forging ahead?
I believe our ultimate purpose, the reason we exist, is to love. Despite adversity or tragedy, we best fulfill our human destiny when we love one another.
That's what the baby in the manger, whose birthday we celebrate, is all about.
Jesus teaches us the greatest act of our lives is to love, and loving requires personal sacrifice. He did exactly that. When we love as Jesus did, completely and without thought of our own personal comfort, we find a peace that fulfills us in a way no present under the tree can.
Let me share two examples of this love which I’ve witnessed during this miserable year.
The first is my lifelong best friend, “Muriel Ann Glitzengelder,” who passed away from cancer in August. We knew from the start the cancer was rare and aggressive and survival rates weren’t promising. The treatment was painful and had terrible side effects, but she endured it. And she didn’t waste her precious energy lamenting the unfairness of it all.
She accepted the burden and fought. Why? Because she loved her family and wanted to be here for them as long as possible. She sacrificed because of love, and her acts of bravery most likely earned her an extra two years with them.
At her funeral, we did not curse the injustice of cancer. Rather, we considered ourselves blessed to have known her, and said, “She loved well!”
The other example of selfless love which I have watched on a near daily basis this year is my stepfather. He is now a full-time caregiver for my mother who has Alzheimer’s disease. Every day he tends to her needs with a smile on his face. It is exhausting and often frustrating work, but he cheerfully accepts his role.
He never complains or bemoans their situation. He never says, “Why us? These are supposed to be our happy golden years! I’d rather be doing something different.”
He and I could be filled with self-pity knowing this disease has no cure and someday we may not be able to care for Mom at home, but we are joyous in the gift of faith.
No one promised this life’s journey would be an easy route, but Jesus does promise us love and eternal life after death.
When we act in love, we model Christ. That is how, even if we don’t recognize it at the moment, we are celebrating the joy of Christmas.
With love in my heart, I wish you, dear readers, a very merry Christmas.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.