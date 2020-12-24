Hazlett: Love, joy prevail in this year of life's losses

That's what the baby in the manger, whose birthday we celebrate, is all about.

Jesus teaches us the greatest act of our lives is to love, and loving requires personal sacrifice. He did exactly that. When we love as Jesus did, completely and without thought of our own personal comfort, we find a peace that fulfills us in a way no present under the tree can.

Let me share two examples of this love which I’ve witnessed during this miserable year.

The first is my lifelong best friend, “Muriel Ann Glitzengelder,” who passed away from cancer in August. We knew from the start the cancer was rare and aggressive and survival rates weren’t promising. The treatment was painful and had terrible side effects, but she endured it. And she didn’t waste her precious energy lamenting the unfairness of it all.

She accepted the burden and fought. Why? Because she loved her family and wanted to be here for them as long as possible. She sacrificed because of love, and her acts of bravery most likely earned her an extra two years with them.

At her funeral, we did not curse the injustice of cancer. Rather, we considered ourselves blessed to have known her, and said, “She loved well!”