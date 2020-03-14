Hazlett: “Luck of the Irish on Friday the 13th… wash your hands!”

What a week it’s been.
On Sunday, we forced ourselves to adjust to the time change (oh, it was hard getting out of bed Monday morning). Monday night, we experienced the March full moon to which some attribute odd behavior. And today, Friday the 13th, we’re dodging black cats and being extra cautious around mirrors.
Is this the weirdest week ever?
But don’t fret too much. St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. Perhaps the luck of the Irish will bring us fun and fortune. Or at least the chance to drink green beer.
However, I suspect very few of us will be kissing the Blarney stone on Tuesday. In these troubling days of face masks and hand sanitizer, the Blarney Stone must feel like one of the most unhygienic places around.
Years ago, my folks and I visited the beautiful Emerald Isle and made the traditional tourist stop at Blarney Castle near Cork, Ireland. According to legend, if you kiss the famous Blarney Stone, you’ll be granted the “gift of gab” and never be at a loss for words again.
That was never my problem, but hey, when in Rome, you know?
You have free articles remaining.
The stone is lodged in the parapet at the top of the castle which means lots of stairs and climbing rocks to reach it. There’s a gap between the stone and ledge, and a very long drop down. In the old days, would-be kissers were grasped by their ankles and dangled in order to reach the stone. Today, you lie on your back on the limestone and lean way back with your head tilted and lips puckered.
Why on earth am I doing this, I thought? To say I did. (This was the same trip we visited Loch Ness in Scotland to not see a monster…)
The story of the Blarney Stone goes like this: Cormac McCarthy, the builder of the 600-year-old castle, was involved in a legal skirmish. He appealed to a Celtic goddess who instructed him to kiss the first stone he came upon as he headed to court. He followed her instructions and, as the tale goes, he spoke so eloquently at the hearing, he won the case.
McCarthy brought the stone back to the castle and stuck it in the parapet. Since then millions of tourists, including our little trio from Pontiac, have kissed the stone to gain the talent for flattering and persuasive speech.
I’m still awaiting the eloquence part.
When we were there nearly 20 years ago, the castle provided a spotter. It was his job to hang on to the kissing tourists, but, to me, he looked to be nearly as old as the castle. I was dubious of the gentleman’s ability to hang on to a traditionally built farm girl from Central Illinois.
The spotter held my waist (a very firm grip, I should note) as I stretched backward to place my lips where approximately a million other people had left their germs that day. Even then, as my mouth pressed against the cold surface, I was nagged by the missed opportunity to wipe the stone with a sanitizer wipe.
Today kissing the Blarney Stone would be highly unlikely. I mean, it would be hard to do while wearing an N95 mask, right? For St. Patrick’s Day 2020 at least, I think I would kiss kissing the Blarney Stone goodbye.
Luckily there are still plenty of ways to celebrate next Tuesday — wearing of the green, eating soda bread, corned beef and cabbage and, of course, raising a glass of green beer. Remember to wash your hands!
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.