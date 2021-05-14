Hazlett: Memories of Mont Saint Michel

As of early May, much of Europe is still closed to American travelers. Some countries, however, are starting to reopen with precautions related to the coronavirus in place.

People in the hard-hit travel industry, such as my dear friend Maria Grazia who owns a travel agency in Rome, are desperate to get tourists back to Europe. For everyone’s sake, I hope the day when tourism can fully resume arrives soon.

Our family has been blessed to travel together several times over the years. In recent months, while we’re staying close to home, my stepfather and I have enjoyed looking at scrapbooks and reminiscing about trips.

It’s not always the historic or picturesque sites we remember most. Often, our top memories are of something unusual or quirky that happened. For example, when the topic is Mont Saint Michel in France, our first thoughts are always of sneakers and bird poop.

In 1997, we visited Mont Saint Michel, a rocky “tidal island” near Normandy which once served as a medieval fortress. At the top is a beautiful monastery built in the eighth century.

The island is about a mile off the coast, and, at the time, was accessible only by car or bus during low tide. Tourists were hustled inside the walled city before high tide which floods the area up to 50 feet.