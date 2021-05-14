Hazlett: Memories of Mont Saint Michel

As of early May, much of Europe is still closed to American travelers. Some countries, however, are starting to reopen with precautions related to the coronavirus in place.
People in the hard-hit travel industry, such as my dear friend Maria Grazia who owns a travel agency in Rome, are desperate to get tourists back to Europe. For everyone’s sake, I hope the day when tourism can fully resume arrives soon.
Our family has been blessed to travel together several times over the years. In recent months, while we’re staying close to home, my stepfather and I have enjoyed looking at scrapbooks and reminiscing about trips.
It’s not always the historic or picturesque sites we remember most. Often, our top memories are of something unusual or quirky that happened. For example, when the topic is Mont Saint Michel in France, our first thoughts are always of sneakers and bird poop.
In 1997, we visited Mont Saint Michel, a rocky “tidal island” near Normandy which once served as a medieval fortress. At the top is a beautiful monastery built in the eighth century.
The island is about a mile off the coast, and, at the time, was accessible only by car or bus during low tide. Tourists were hustled inside the walled city before high tide which floods the area up to 50 feet.
Wouldn’t you know it, that day our bus was running late, and we arrived just as the tide was coming in.
“Take off your shoes,” urged the guide, hurrying us off the bus. Already the rising water was above our ankles.
My stepfather carried his socks and tennis shoes in one hand and camera in the other. He snapped a photo of Mom and me wading through the water (great material for the future scrapbook), but in the process, dropped his left shoe into the sea.
We quickly searched, but the water was moving too fast. No trace of the shoe.
“Uh-oh, I think your Reebok is on its way to Normandy,” I said.
Bewildered, we looked up at the rocky road and wondered how he could make the climb with one bare foot. Was the day ruined?
Then, our hero, a kindly German woman appeared. She tapped my stepfather on the shoulder and held out the catch of the day — his sneaker. She had plucked it from the foamy water and scanned the crowd for someone missing a shoe.
We rejoiced.
“Thank you!” we cheered.
Relieved and smiling, we began the climb to the monastery. But, we went only about 100 feet when fate teased us again.
As you might imagine, the island is surrounded by flocks of seagulls. My poor little mother, who doesn’t like birds much anyway, suddenly became target practice for a very large (and apparently recently constipated) seagull.
One minute I was walking behind her. The next, I was staring at a huge glob of green bird poop that had landed on her head and spilled down her neck. Her white shirt was splattered.
Bulls-eye.
Mom stopped dead in her tracks, closed her eyes and cringed. It was a good thing she couldn’t see the mess because it was positively disgusting.
“I hope that’s not what I think it is,” she said.
I quickly pulled a sanitizer wipe from my purse (prepared even in those days!), and scooped the green and steaming (hard to believe) gunk off her neck.
Luckily, we were standing in front of a tourist shop so I grabbed a t-shirt off the rack and helped her change clothes. My stepfather paid the bill and we were on our way.
As for the rest of the excursion, I don’t remember a thing. I’m certain Mont Saint Michel was fascinating, but for nearly 25 years, the memories we have retold, and laughed about, are the rescued shoe and the seagull.
“Maybe we should go back,” I once suggested, “to create a new experience.”
“Maybe,” Mom replied. “But I’m taking an umbrella.”
