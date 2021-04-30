Hazlett: Missing my mask on girls night out

It was a Girls’ Night Out, post-vaccine style.
A small group of girlfriends were in town, fully inoculated and eager to get together after many months of isolation.
It was a feeling of excitement I hadn’t felt in a year. Dinner with friends! Outdoors! There would be laughter! And hugs! And nacho chips!
I quickly realized, however, the once ordinary process of getting dressed up was now a challenge. The spirit was willing, but the flesh definitely wasn’t ready.
For one thing, the pandemic radically altered my “beauty” regimen. Not that I had much of one before, but at least I combed my hair every day. For the past year, my daily uniform has consisted of pullover shirts and pants with an elastic waist. It’s as if I live in a button-free universe.
My face has been naked since March 2020. No mascara or eyeliner. And who wants to slime their mask with lipstick?
Speaking of faces, the day of the dinner I woke up with a bad case of “maskne.” In case you missed it, that’s a new term from the book of 2020 lexicon. “Maskne” is acne you get while wearing a face covering.
A pimple the size of Mount Vesuvius was ready to erupt on my face. Seriously? Wrinkles and acne fighting for attention at the same is just too much.
After rummaging through a bathroom drawer, I found a tube of dried up mascara but no pimple cream. I read somewhere that toothpaste is a good home remedy for treating a blemish, but we didn’t have the right kind. Only gel with mouthwash.
Who wants a zit that smells minty fresh?
Finally I came across a facial mud mask, and layered the thick, brown substance on the affected spot.
Now I looked like Mount Vesuvius with lava caked on top. Waiting for the mud mask to dry, I went downstairs for breakfast.
My husband glanced up from the morning newspaper and then did a double take.
“What?” I said, forgetting for a moment I was wearing mud.
He opened his mouth and then thought better. “Nothing,” he said.
Remembering, I explained, “I have a big zit which has to decrease in enormity before dinner tonight.”
“Just wear your face mask and no one will know,” he said.
That’s what caused the problem in the first place! Then I had an idea.
“I’ll text the girls and say I’m looking forward to seeing them even though I have a gargantuan pimple.”
“Why draw attention to it?” he asked.
“By calling it out, when they see me, they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s not that bad!’”
He just shook his head. Really, he doesn't understand women at all.
Next I went in search of real clothes and shoes with hard soles. Before the pandemic, I had purchased a pair of animal print boots. There they were … unopened and in the original packing now covered with dust.
Let’s just say Cinderella’s stepsisters had an easier time shoving a foot into the glass slipper than I did putting on the new boots.
And, my jeans seemed to mock me as I held my breath to pull up the zipper.
“This is what you get for ignoring us for so long,” they laughed.
My husband watched me hobble down the stairs. He said something about spots which I thought was a reference to the boots.
“It’s cheetah print,” I said.
“No, I mean your face … you may need to blend your make-up more?”
I had forgotten to remove the dab of mud.
Finally I was ready. But between the bulging pimple, confining boots and tight jeans, I had the uneasy feeling I was about to explode.
“You’ll be fine,” said my husband. “Before the pandemic, you used to dress up all the time.”
Just like the old days, I told myself, as the boots pinched my feet. It’s nothing to stress about. …
Famous last words. That’s what people in Pompeii said, too.
