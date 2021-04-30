Hazlett: Missing my mask on girls night out

It was a Girls’ Night Out, post-vaccine style.

A small group of girlfriends were in town, fully inoculated and eager to get together after many months of isolation.

It was a feeling of excitement I hadn’t felt in a year. Dinner with friends! Outdoors! There would be laughter! And hugs! And nacho chips!

I quickly realized, however, the once ordinary process of getting dressed up was now a challenge. The spirit was willing, but the flesh definitely wasn’t ready.

For one thing, the pandemic radically altered my “beauty” regimen. Not that I had much of one before, but at least I combed my hair every day. For the past year, my daily uniform has consisted of pullover shirts and pants with an elastic waist. It’s as if I live in a button-free universe.

My face has been naked since March 2020. No mascara or eyeliner. And who wants to slime their mask with lipstick?

Speaking of faces, the day of the dinner I woke up with a bad case of “maskne.” In case you missed it, that’s a new term from the book of 2020 lexicon. “Maskne” is acne you get while wearing a face covering.