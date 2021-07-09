Hazlett: Moments in the sun captured in a bottle

Every season has its own unique scents, like pine trees at Christmas or lilacs in spring. Summer, too, has its own phenomenal fragrances.

Believe it or not, my favorite summer smell isn’t bratwurst on the grill or a roaring campfire; it’s old-fashioned Coppertone sunscreen.

Not just any suntan lotion passes the sniff test; it has to be Coppertone. There’s just something about that coco-nutty smell that brings a smile to my face. It takes me back to the carefree summer days of my childhood.

As a kid, I spent many days at Camp-Humiston Pool in Pontiac, one of the state's oldest above ground swimming pools. Alas, it is gone now, but back in the day, my friends and I considered it heaven on Earth. Every day, we’d spread our beach towels on the pool’s deck, lather on suntan lotion and wait for the sun to turn us into golden goddesses. (Or at least sun-kissed sixth graders).

Oh, we had it all: chlorine-laden water, french fries at the concession stand and no homework for months. And all that happiness was enveloped in one particular scent. Today, just a whiff of it brings to mind the excitement of seeing my friends and comforting warmth of the sun.

As an adult, I bought a bottle of Coppertone every summer even though I had no intention of going to the pool. I had a full-time job and responsibilities, but a mere dab of the lotion on my face brought a lightness to my heart.

Every time I passed a sunscreen product display in a store, I opened a bottle of Coppertone to smell it. Then I felt guilty for opening the lid so I bought it. I ended up with dozens of bottles.

At least my husband tolerated my olfactory obsession.

“It’s not that bad,” I said. “It’s not like I’m hoarding bottles of Channel No. 5,” I said.

“Yep! At least your scents only costs cents,” he joked.

Stuffed in the family beach bag were a dozen partially used bottles of my fave sunscreen, some dating back to 2000. I doubted the lotion was still up to its SPF rating, but I didn’t have the heart to toss it out. It still smelled good!

Then one day in a store, I realized with horror that the bottle of Coppertone on display didn’t smell the same.

WHAT?! Did the formula change? Is this some sort of Classic Coke prank?

After sniffing every bottle on the shelf and finding no satisfaction, I ran home to my sunscreen stockpile, safe in the duffle bag. At least they still offered the familiar coconut scent.

A quick search on the Coppertone website provided relief. Some products still advertised the “classic Coppertone fragrance.” My connection to childhood summers was saved!

I'm not the only one who loves the smell of Coppertone, but other people shared their favorite smells of summer. Here’s what they said:

● “Honeysuckle,” said a friend. “Growing up in the hills of southern Illinois, honeysuckle grew wild everywhere. My late father-in-law gave me a cutting from some wild honeysuckle. It grows on my fence every summer, and when I smell it, I remember him.

● “Freshly cut grass reminds me of being outside with my dad and helping him take care of the yard,” said a co-worker. “I knew when we were finished, we’d play ball or do something together. Those were my favorite times.”

● Our daughter says, “County fair smells are the best! Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and lemon shake-ups!”

● Another colleague reminisced, “The smell of hay takes me to the part of each summer I spent on the farm with my grandparents. One of my jobs with Grandpa was to tie twine on the bales. When we were finished, we’d drive to the barn with a full load. Grandma was always there with cookies and lemonade for us.”

Whether it’s the aroma of a corn dog at the fair or barbecue ribs on the grill, the scents of summer are hard to beat.

