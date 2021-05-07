Hazlett: Moms take it all in stride, cherish the good

Moms (and dads, too) know parenthood isn’t easy.
Children don’t always listen and sometimes do thoughtless things. Other times, kids are remarkably caring and loving. Those are the special moments you hold near to your heart.
Recently I reminisced about a trip which happened more than a decade ago and included the full pendulum swing of parental emotions.
My daughter and I went on an international Girl Scout excursion, along with 30 other girls and chaperones to London, Paris, Geneva and Rome.
In each city, our group walked together along crowded sidewalks. Adults kept a watchful eye and took turns serving as “the sweeper,” the position last in line to ensure no girls were left behind.
At our stop in Paris, we entered the loud and crowded Metro subway tunnel.
“If you miss the train,” the Parisian guide casually said, “take the next one.”
That sounded easy, coming from an adult male who lived there. But when you’re a pretty 14-year-old girl who doesn’t speak French, know the city and or fully grasp the dangers of an uncaring world, it’s best to stick with the tour group.
I was first into the train car and crossed to the opposite side to make room for the girls following me. I turned and scanned the passengers, searching for my daughter’s face. Then I saw her. Outside, on the platform, unmoving.
At least six people stood between me and the door which was sliding shut.
“No! No! No!” I yelled. Another chaperone shouted, “Have you been robbed??”
I pushed through the crowd and felt the closing door hit my heel as I stumbled onto the platform.
“What are you doing?” I shouted above the noise of the departing train.
She looked at me unconcerned, as if we were standing at home in our kitchen.
“Waiting for another train,” she said. “That one was too crowded.”
“They’re all crowded!” I yelled. “Don’t you understand how dangerous it is for a girl lost in a foreign city who can’t even ask for help?! You have to stay with the group!”
It was one of those parenting moments when you are terrified, angry and incredulous all at the same time.
Eventually, we caught up with the tour. The “sweeper” was in a panic, declaring she thought my daughter was on the train.
We’re together now, I said. And we headed off to Switzerland.
High in the Alps is an international Girl Scout center called "Our Chalet." Opened in 1932, the center hosts Scouts from around the world. Girls learn about other cultures and discuss such topics as saving the environment or fighting poverty.
The retreat is well-known in the Girl Scout world; there’s even a campfire song about it.
Before we left home, we told my mother, a proud former Girl Scout, about the chalet stop. She was thrilled for us, and without missing a beat, sang the old song, word for word.
In Switzerland, we were awed by the beauty of the Alps and the charm of the chalet. The mountains and waterfalls were spectacular, and the center was buzzing with activity. I kept thinking of Mom who would have loved it.
It was 4 a.m. in Illinois, but despite the hour, I decided to call my folks. Our girls, plus Scouts from other countries, sang “Our Chalet” to my mother, thousands of miles away in Illinois.
It was one of life’s perfect moments, a caring gesture made even richer by the girls’ sweet voices. Grandmother, mother and daughter were connected by a bond of melody and love.
Parents do the best they can; they forgive hurts, overlook mistakes and move past the hard days. And they cherish heartfelt moments, like a trans-Atlantic serenade, that make being a parent all worthwhile.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.