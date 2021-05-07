Hazlett: Moms take it all in stride, cherish the good

At least six people stood between me and the door which was sliding shut.

“No! No! No!” I yelled. Another chaperone shouted, “Have you been robbed??”

I pushed through the crowd and felt the closing door hit my heel as I stumbled onto the platform.

“What are you doing?” I shouted above the noise of the departing train.

She looked at me unconcerned, as if we were standing at home in our kitchen.

“Waiting for another train,” she said. “That one was too crowded.”

“They’re all crowded!” I yelled. “Don’t you understand how dangerous it is for a girl lost in a foreign city who can’t even ask for help?! You have to stay with the group!”

It was one of those parenting moments when you are terrified, angry and incredulous all at the same time.

Eventually, we caught up with the tour. The “sweeper” was in a panic, declaring she thought my daughter was on the train.

We’re together now, I said. And we headed off to Switzerland.