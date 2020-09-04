Hazlett: Muriel Ann and Mari Lynn forever in her heart

It is with a broken heart I share with you, dear readers, that my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder has died.
Over the years, Muriel Ann has been a regular fixture in this column and many of you have asked, “Is she a real person?” Yes, indeed, she was real; a more loving, warm and vivacious person would be hard to find. When I began writing this weekly piece more than a quarter century ago, I modified her name a bit to protect her privacy. I didn’t want her husband getting razzed by friends when they read about all the silly things she and I did.
Her real name was Mari Lynn (Gschwendtner) Hoselton and we truly were childhood friends. She was only 57 years old when she died Aug. 25.
I shared with you in a previous column that Muriel Ann (Mari Lynn) had cancer, and told you about my visit with her at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She received top-notch medical care, and did everything possible to beat the awful disease, but last week, doctors said there were no more options. The focus now was on quality of life, not quantity.
She passed away at the OSF Hospice Home in Peoria with her loving husband and wonderful sons at her side.
Mari Lynn grew up on the family farm just outside of Pontiac, the middle child of three. As a kid, she had long braids and braces, and she worked on the farm, taking care of pigs and helping sell her dad’s famous sweet corn. She and I met in seventh grade and quickly bonded.
After graduating from Pontiac High School in 1981, she headed to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, to become a pharmacist. (I wrote about that just last week!) She worked for OSF HealthCare for 30 years. Many people remember her as an outstanding pharmacist and mentor.
She was genuinely interested in people, always asking questions and listening. She was also a happy person who loved to laugh. A natural beauty with a genuine smile, she lit up a room like the sun. People enjoyed being around her.
A word about her immediate family. She was crazy in love with her husband, and their marriage was a 30-year love story. He supported her every step of the way during her illness. She called him “her rock.”
Her two sons, now grown men at ages 27 and 25, were the absolute joy of her life. She was so proud of them and for good reason. They excelled in academics and sports, and are now launching careers. More than that, they are upstanding people. I watched them comfort and care for their mother. In the end, they became the parents, serving as her protectors.
But now, her family, friends and I are grieving her death. The loss of someone so dear is profound. It hit me with full force this morning that I won’t see that brilliant smile again for a very long time.
Thankfully, I know, and so did she, that this painful separation is not the end. We believe in Christ’s promise of eternal life. My last words to her were, “I will see you again in Heaven.”
A reader asked me this week how I was doing, and I shared the news that my best friend had died.
“Not Muriel Ann?!” she said. “I felt like I knew her!”
In a way, we all knew her, or someone like her. She’s that person in your life who loves and accepts you despite your faults. She’s the person you can’t wait to tell good news, or run to when you need comfort. She’s your best bud.
Whether you knew her as Muriel Ann or Mari Lynn, our world is a sadder place today without her. A big piece of my heart went to heaven with her.
Rest in peace, dear friend.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
