Hazlett: Muriel Ann and Mari Lynn forever in her heart

After graduating from Pontiac High School in 1981, she headed to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, to become a pharmacist. (I wrote about that just last week!) She worked for OSF HealthCare for 30 years. Many people remember her as an outstanding pharmacist and mentor.

She was genuinely interested in people, always asking questions and listening. She was also a happy person who loved to laugh. A natural beauty with a genuine smile, she lit up a room like the sun. People enjoyed being around her.

A word about her immediate family. She was crazy in love with her husband, and their marriage was a 30-year love story. He supported her every step of the way during her illness. She called him “her rock.”

Her two sons, now grown men at ages 27 and 25, were the absolute joy of her life. She was so proud of them and for good reason. They excelled in academics and sports, and are now launching careers. More than that, they are upstanding people. I watched them comfort and care for their mother. In the end, they became the parents, serving as her protectors.

But now, her family, friends and I are grieving her death. The loss of someone so dear is profound. It hit me with full force this morning that I won’t see that brilliant smile again for a very long time.