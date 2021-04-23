Hazlett: No shortages of shortages

Have you tried to purchase furniture for your living room lately? Or find parts for a bicycle? Or even add a decorative gnome to your garden?
If so, you may have heard these words, “Sorry, but we’re out of that item right now.”
Since the pandemic began, we’ve all seen random empty shelves in stores. One year later, we’re feeling the effects of global shutdowns, idled factories, bad weather, new consumer habits and even a temporarily blocked Suez Canal.
There’s less stuff to buy, and it’s hard to predict what you won’t find. One week there’s no Diet A&W Root Beer to be had, the next week there’s plenty.
Apparently there’s no shortage of random shortages.
A friend couldn’t find refried beans. When she finally did, she bought four cans. (Maybe some shortages are caused by hoarding?)
A neighbor reported a 10-month wait to order a recliner.
“It would’ve taken nearly a year to get the fabric I wanted,” she said. “Instead I bought a chair they had in stock.” The material wasn’t what she wanted, but she felt lucky to get one at all.
The supply side of our supply and demand economy is heavily strained right now.
I can speak from personal experience that trying to find a new bicycle for a traditionally-built female who just wants to pedal around town is practically impossible. Racks which are normally packed with bicycles are nearly empty. But! I found the perfect bike! More on that in an upcoming column.
Swimming pools, Birkenstock sandals, patio furniture — all items that signal the arrival of summer — are not as easy to find as they used to be.
Even coffee is expected to cost more this year, according to the March 24 edition of Business Insider, due to a drought in Brazil and congested shipping ports.
But it’s not just tangible goods we’re running low on.
“You know what the biggest shortage is right now?” asked the office manager of a local cleaning service. “Workers!”
Many businesses in town are advertising, “We’re hiring!” From restaurant servers to certified nursing assistants to retail clerks, there’s a shortage of people to fill certain jobs.
It looks like it may be a while before our economy finds its balance.
There are, however, surpluses of some items. Last week USA Today reported a surplus of hand sanitizer and the end of panic buying bottles of Purell. Toilet paper also appears to be in ample supply according to Forbes magazine. My husband confirms this. (If it’s stacked to the rafters at Sam’s Club, it must be true.)
I’ve made up my own list of surplus goods, things there’s no global demand for and nobody wants. There’s no shortage when it comes to:
• Lima beans. You know I hate lima beans. Actually, I’m not sure if frozen food sections have a supply of lima beans, but even one bag is too many for me. The apocalypse could arrive and I’d starve because I can’t stand lima beans.
• Annoying telemarketing calls. Especially those ones with caller ID numbers that match your area code. Why can’t there be a shortage of robocalls?
• Dandelions in the yard. Yep, lots of weeds, too.
• Cardboard boxes leftover from mail order deliveries. A mountain of boxes is waiting to be recycled in our garage.
• Plastic eating utensils which come with takeout food. Restaurants are facing a shortage of ketchup packets with all those takeout orders, but we’re rich in plastic forks.
• Social media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
• Dog hair on the couch. We have a renewable source for this commodity, namely two large dogs. (Happily they also supply plenty of love and tail wagging.)
Despite life’s unpredictability, here’s hoping for a surplus of sunny days. Go out today and enjoy yourself. There’s no limit on smiles.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.