Hazlett: No woe like a laundry woe

That’s when I decided to go big or go home. I got a Speed Queen. Not a lot of bells and whistles, but built like a tank. (No, this is not a paid advertisement, and if the machine konks out, you’ll be the first to know.) My grandparents owned Speed Queens; about 20 of them.

Back in the ‘60s, my mother’s parents owned a laundromat in Pontiac called Tony’s. My memories are of a warm, fresh smelling and happy place. (Although I did get scolded for “drawing” horsies and doggies with my finger on the foggy, condensation-covered windows.)

My grandmother kept the establishment nice and tidy and often helped customers fold clothes. On Sundays, she collected change from the machines and put the coins into paper bank rolls. As a safety precaution, she invited her brother, who worked for the Illinois State Police, to sit nearby while she counted the coins.

Today, depending on the laundry facility, quarters may or may not be essential to having clean clothes. Some pay-per-use machines still require coins, as much as $3 per washer load, while others use a pre-paid card or mobile app.