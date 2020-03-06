Hazlett: Not dog people? You're barking up the wrong tree

One of my husband’s favorite rock bands from the 1970s was “Three Dog Night.” Now he has not only three dogs at night, but during the day, too.
We are dog lovers, that odd breed of human beings which believes dogs are members of the family and treats them as such. Our dogs ride in the car, sleep in the bed, go on vacation with us and get Christmas cards from the dry cleaners.
I realize not everyone is like us.
We have good friends who raise livestock and keep two guard dogs outside watching over the animals. These trained dogs are well cared for, but they don’t come in the house. They don’t have matching red plaid coats for really cold days and they don’t wear party hats and eat ice cream on their birthdays. They are working dogs and exceptional protectors.
Our 14-year-old spaniel is well trained, too. For instance, she knows what cupboard contains the dog biscuits and she barks at the cabinet door until you open it and give her a treat.
(Hey, who’s training whom here?)
So, last summer, when my husband and I were called upon to assume care for our daughter’s dog, there was no hesitation. The huggable orange dog, a mix between a shepherd and a four-door Buick, has spent much of his life at our house anyway. He even knows how to open the back door.
But there was something new this time around. Our daughter had acquired a puppy, a redbone coonhound.
What?! Three dogs?
But, as I said, we’re dog lovers. So, into the house came the young hound dog. We bought more bags of Science Diet dog food and added her vet appointments to the calendar.
Admittedly, it’s been an adjustment, going from one full-time dog to three. When the doorbell rings, it’s like a stampede to the front door.
Some of my friends shake their heads. “I would have given them to good homes,” said one when she saw the puppy had eaten part of the couch.
“You know that’s not who we are,” I said, covering the cushion with an afghan. “We may be nuts, but we’re loyal.”
And patient.
For years, the spaniel had a bean bag which served as her bed. The first time we left the three dogs alone, the hound dog protested by destroying the bean bag. When we arrived home, we found a thick layer of little styrofoam pills all over the family room.
We replaced the bag, but apparently we old dogs can’t learn new tricks because she did it again two weeks later. Not just once more, but twice. The final score was Hound Dog: 3, Bean Bags 0. I am still finding pill filler.
The “puppy” is now a year old and weighs almost 70 pounds. She’s so tall, she doesn’t jump into the car, she simply steps into it. And unlike the other two furry babies, she has a long, strong tail.
The tail has a mind of its own. It’s like a metronome atop a piano, rhythmically swinging back and forth, and it can wipe out a wine glass on a coffee table in a single sweep. When she sniffs the ground, the tail gracefully arches up and twitches.
“Why should I love you?” I ask Dog No. 3, who wakes me up in morning by licking my face. When I open my eyes, we are practically nose to nose.
“You eat furniture and howl at squirrels,” I tell her.
But she’s also beautiful and soft. Her gentle ears hang like velvet curtains, and she has a sweet temperament. She looks at me with adoring eyes.
“Oh, OK,” I say, stroking her head and giving her a kiss. “You’re a good girl.”
And part of the family.
