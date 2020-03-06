Hazlett: Not dog people? You're barking up the wrong tree

One of my husband’s favorite rock bands from the 1970s was “Three Dog Night.” Now he has not only three dogs at night, but during the day, too.

We are dog lovers, that odd breed of human beings which believes dogs are members of the family and treats them as such. Our dogs ride in the car, sleep in the bed, go on vacation with us and get Christmas cards from the dry cleaners.

I realize not everyone is like us.

We have good friends who raise livestock and keep two guard dogs outside watching over the animals. These trained dogs are well cared for, but they don’t come in the house. They don’t have matching red plaid coats for really cold days and they don’t wear party hats and eat ice cream on their birthdays. They are working dogs and exceptional protectors.

Our 14-year-old spaniel is well trained, too. For instance, she knows what cupboard contains the dog biscuits and she barks at the cabinet door until you open it and give her a treat.

(Hey, who’s training whom here?)