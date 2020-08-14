Hazlett: On good, bad or stressful days, take time for tea

Writer C.S. Lewis once said, “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.”
Amen, brother.
For many of us, life right now is filled with stress and uncertainty. We’re worried about the virus, schooling, livelihoods, politics, even our own safety. In times like these, we need to find moments of refuge and calm. Lewis, who lived through two world wars and his spouse’s early death, had the right idea. Simple pleasure and comfort can be found in tea.
I’ve been a tea drinker since high school. I like coffee, too, but tea serves a different purpose. It’s soothing and restorative. Even on hot days, a cup of Earl Grey rejuvenates me.
My friend Megan calls herself “a tea drinker, but not a tea expert.” (She adds, “That’s how I feel about wine, too ...”)
Megan grew up living with her grandmother who emigrated from Scotland, and she learned to love tea from her.
“Grandma drank tea religiously,” Megan says. “Every single day she drank multiple cups of tea, always black — English breakfast, Earl Grey and sometimes, just basic Lipton tea. And always in the same china cup.”
Since the pandemic began, Megan has been working from home. Drinking tea has become part of her morning routine because she has more time to brew a cup and sit.
“It’s quiet time before I jump into a day of back-to-back conference calls,” she says.
Like Megan’s grandma, I drink tea from a china cup. That means washing the dish by hand, but I don’t mind. I know I’m in for a treat if I’m drinking tea from my great Aunt Josie’s fine china.
Sometimes I’ll read “Tea Time” magazine (yes, a periodical devoted entirely to tea). The publication is filled with photos of gorgeous table settings and recipes for scones, savories and sweets. I have yet to actually bake anything, but that’s not the point right now. Reading about tea, while drinking a cup of tea, is an escape into a kinder, more delicious world.
Kaye, mother of a 6-year-old and an “essential worker,” also loves the routine of tea. Each day she goes for a run and then makes a pot of tea that holds about three cups.
“It helps me wind down, think about things and take some time just for me,” she says. Now that she’s home-schooling her daughter, the dedicated tea time is even more important.
“It gives me a chance to reflect.”
Another friend, Sharie, says the soothing warmth and comfort of tea is “like a little hug all on its own.”
Sharie hosted tea parties for her daughter and school friends when they were young, complete with toy tea sets, hats borrowed from grandma and feather boas. She’s even treated family and friends to tea at the Grand Floridian at Disney World.
“It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s exciting. It’s also a little snotty, but everyone there is as sweet as can be.”
Sharie believes tea is versatile. It can soothe a sore throat, or it can be a fancy delight with sugar cubes, cream and tea sandwiches.
“In my mind, you can’t do tea wrong,” she says.
I agree.
My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder once gave me a beautiful tea pot covered in shamrocks. It’s so delicate; I just love it.
In previous columns, I’ve shared Muriel Ann is bravely battling cancer. A few weeks ago, we both needed a pick-me-up, so, like Little Red Riding Hood, I packed a basket and headed to her house. I took the tea pot, cups, saucers, plates, tablecloth, scones and English clotted cream. But would you believe I forgot the tea? I had to stop on the way and buy some.
Our socially distanced tea party was perfect fun and a great boost.
It reminded me of a quote from another British writer, Arthur Wing Pinero:
“Where there’s tea, there’s hope.”
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
