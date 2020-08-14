Hazlett: On good, bad or stressful days, take time for tea

“It’s quiet time before I jump into a day of back-to-back conference calls,” she says.

Like Megan’s grandma, I drink tea from a china cup. That means washing the dish by hand, but I don’t mind. I know I’m in for a treat if I’m drinking tea from my great Aunt Josie’s fine china.

Sometimes I’ll read “Tea Time” magazine (yes, a periodical devoted entirely to tea). The publication is filled with photos of gorgeous table settings and recipes for scones, savories and sweets. I have yet to actually bake anything, but that’s not the point right now. Reading about tea, while drinking a cup of tea, is an escape into a kinder, more delicious world.

Kaye, mother of a 6-year-old and an “essential worker,” also loves the routine of tea. Each day she goes for a run and then makes a pot of tea that holds about three cups.

“It helps me wind down, think about things and take some time just for me,” she says. Now that she’s home-schooling her daughter, the dedicated tea time is even more important.

“It gives me a chance to reflect.”

Another friend, Sharie, says the soothing warmth and comfort of tea is “like a little hug all on its own.”