Hazlett: One thing leads to another with home repairs

Readers, this column ran five years ago when my husband and I experienced a chaotic summer; maybe not as crazy as 2020, but still a doozy.
It all started with the back door.
The handle never worked properly (when I used it anyway) and I complained about it for years. My husband fixed it multiple times, but it kept jamming.
The problem, as you may know, is the curse of home repair. Once you make one improvement, it leads to another and another. Pretty soon, you’re remodeling your entire house.
And that is exactly what we are doing. To replace the back door, we are tearing off the entire exterior of our home, ripping out mature landscaping, removing the front sidewalk and back patio. And, to repair the effects of a leak that occurred after excessive rains with no landscaping, we are remodeling the basement. Oh, yes, and we’re buying a new refrigerator and repairing the air-conditioning, too.
Got all that?
We live in a house made of a material that looks like stucco, but is more like a layer of epoxy painted over Styrofoam. And, at our house, it has cracked. In order to replace the back door, we have to repair the area around it. But, when we started looking, it was evident repairs were needed in other spots as well. So, we’re replacing the entire exterior material with brick and siding.
But the domino cascade of repairs has not stopped there.
Unfortunately, to install the new exterior, the bushes by the house (the ones my husband lovingly tended for 20 years) had to be removed. I offered to give up the bathtub if keeping the shrubs in water would save them, but, alas, no.
This left some very big ruts and holes which, after record-breaking rainfall, turned into the mother of all mud puddles. One morning, I actually looked out and saw a duck swimming in our yard.
“You always said you wanted a swimming pool…” commented my husband.
Since the bushes were gone, someone suggested we replace the sidewalk which had cracked and settled unevenly over the years.
“Gee, thanks a lot,” muttered my husband as he did the cost calculation in his head.
At one point, three crews simultaneously worked at the house to install siding, lay brick and put up drywall. Just when I thought it couldn’t get any crazier, of course, it did.
Amid the hammering and goings-on outside, I noticed it was really hot in the house. I cast a suspicious gaze at the spaniel who has a nifty trick of opening the back door. (Apparently she never had a problem with the handle.) But I had unfairly accused the furriest member of the family.
The air conditioning unit stopped working on the hottest day of 2015. At this point, my husband started using a real calculator to total expenses. His muttering grew louder.
“What else can go wrong?” I asked. (Hint: The answer is “more.”)
A few days later, I went to the refrigerator to get milk for a bowl of cereal.
“Honey,” I said, “everything in the fridge is warm and there’s a puddle of water on the floor.”
The refrigerator had died a completely defrosted death. For the second time in a week, an appliance van pulled into the driveway alongside the dumpster and the construction crews’ trucks.
The muttering continued, but this time I didn’t tempt fate by asking, “What next?”
The neighbors began to wonder what was going on. Ripping out the shrubs had caused a few raised eyebrows, but stripping the entire exterior of the house and getting a new refrigerator delivered was cause for concern.
I stood in the yard, surveying the controlled chaos occurring at my home.
“It looks like a total makeover,” a neighbor said. “Are you moving?”
“Heavens, no,” I said. “We’re getting a new back door.”
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
