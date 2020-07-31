Hazlett: One thing leads to another with home repairs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Readers, this column ran five years ago when my husband and I experienced a chaotic summer; maybe not as crazy as 2020, but still a doozy.

It all started with the back door.

The handle never worked properly (when I used it anyway) and I complained about it for years. My husband fixed it multiple times, but it kept jamming.

The problem, as you may know, is the curse of home repair. Once you make one improvement, it leads to another and another. Pretty soon, you’re remodeling your entire house.

And that is exactly what we are doing. To replace the back door, we are tearing off the entire exterior of our home, ripping out mature landscaping, removing the front sidewalk and back patio. And, to repair the effects of a leak that occurred after excessive rains with no landscaping, we are remodeling the basement. Oh, yes, and we’re buying a new refrigerator and repairing the air-conditioning, too.

Got all that?