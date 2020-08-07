Hazlett: Our beloved Molly

Our beloved spaniel Molly died this week.
She was 14 years old and lived a good, long life. But it feels much too short.
You can see from her photo running with this column, Molly was a liver and white Brittany, a true beauty. The shape of her face, ticking on her legs and long eyelashes made her a canine supermodel. But it was those soulful, brown eyes, filled with love and loyalty, which melted our hearts.
Our entire family — mom, dad, daughter and grandparents — made the trip in 2006 to meet baby Molly at a breeder's house in Mendota. It was an exciting day; we were adding a new member to the Hazlett clan. Like the rest of us, Molly celebrated birthdays, had her own Christmas stocking and appeared in all family photos (including church pictorial directories).
But she was still all dog. Her favorite pastime was chasing squirrels and during her reign in our backyard, she managed to catch three (all quickly released). She loved riding in the car, especially to Starcrest Cleaner’s drive-thru where they always gave her a dog treat.
Molly was always nearby, ready to have her ears scratched or tummy rubbed. If “her people” were in different rooms, she made the rounds, poking her nose through every door to make sure all was well.
The four-legged member of the family brought comfort to our household in a way no human ever could. When my husband and I married (16 years ago today, in fact), we had just become legal guardians of an 8-year-old girl whom we later adopted. The child — and the adults — needed stability and unwavering love. What provides those things better than a warm, soft, happy puppy?
One night, during the turbulent teen-age years, I was particularly upset. I don’t even remember now what it was all about, but I ran upstairs, crumpled on my bed and sobbed. Ever sensitive, Molly hopped up next to me. But instead of snuggling, as was her usual practice, she draped her entire body across my face and neck. She literally wiped away my tears and comforted me.
She was smart, too, and knew when to be gentle and when to be protective. I can’t tell you how many neighborhood kids stopped to pet Molly. She stood patiently while their little hands patted her, some of them touching a dog for the first time.
When our daughter’s two energetic dogs came to live with us last year, I was concerned how the senior dog would react, but she was a champ. Our longtime veterinarian observed her adjustment and said, “Molly stays above the fray.”
Even on her 14th birthday in March, the leader of the pack was holding her own.
But this summer, Molly began to suffer from kidney issues. Last week, my husband and I knew we must do the humane thing and end her rapid decline. We were both sick about it, but we called the caring staff at the vet’s office and said we were on our way. However, as we took our girl outside for a final moment in her backyard, she experienced a seizure.
My husband held her head and I stroked her body while the other family dogs respectfully kept watch nearby. (How did they know?) Our sweet Molly died under her favorite tree surrounded by those who love her.
The hole she leaves in our hearts is deep and wide right now. Even as I write this, I keep glancing at her usual spot on the couch (right next to me), and expecting to see her.
All dog owners know a dreaded day comes when we must say goodbye to our loyal companions, but we share our lives with these wonderful creatures anyway. A bond with a dog completes our human existence, and brings a joy even the most profound grief cannot diminish.
We are blessed to have loved — and been loved by — Molly.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
