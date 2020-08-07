Hazlett: Our beloved Molly

One night, during the turbulent teen-age years, I was particularly upset. I don’t even remember now what it was all about, but I ran upstairs, crumpled on my bed and sobbed. Ever sensitive, Molly hopped up next to me. But instead of snuggling, as was her usual practice, she draped her entire body across my face and neck. She literally wiped away my tears and comforted me.

She was smart, too, and knew when to be gentle and when to be protective. I can’t tell you how many neighborhood kids stopped to pet Molly. She stood patiently while their little hands patted her, some of them touching a dog for the first time.

When our daughter’s two energetic dogs came to live with us last year, I was concerned how the senior dog would react, but she was a champ. Our longtime veterinarian observed her adjustment and said, “Molly stays above the fray.”

Even on her 14th birthday in March, the leader of the pack was holding her own.

But this summer, Molly began to suffer from kidney issues. Last week, my husband and I knew we must do the humane thing and end her rapid decline. We were both sick about it, but we called the caring staff at the vet’s office and said we were on our way. However, as we took our girl outside for a final moment in her backyard, she experienced a seizure.