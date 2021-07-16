Hazlett: Pesky flies don't lord over her

More than 100 years ago, when my grandmother was a girl, she had a very important task on the farm during threshing days.

Threshing is a farming practice in which grain is removed from a stalk. At the beginning of the 20th century, a large, steam-powered engine was used for threshing, but it was expensive. Neighbor farmers went in together to host a traveling thresher and crew.

On the very important day when the machine arrived, farm women prepared two huge meals (at least) to feed the 20-man crew. My grandmother, about six years old, had the very important job of shooing flies away from the food.

“There was no refrigeration back then,” she once told me. “The meat, pies, rolls, potatoes and other dishes were set on a large dining table outside.” You can imagine the swarm of interested insects buzzing around the table.

Grandma stood at her post by the table, waving a fly whisk until her arm grew tired. As she described the scene 80 years later, she reflexively rubbed her arm.

This summer I'm channeling my grandmother, shooing away irritating flies that seem to be everywhere.

“I'll show you,” I muttered to a particularly annoying fly, and reached for an old flyswatter.

Ready, aim…pfft.

The wimpy swatter had no stiffness, and landed like a delicate snowflake. The fly easily made its escape and mockingly buzzed around my head.

“We used to swat flies for entertainment,” said my friend Trixie from Texas. Back in the day, her family spent scorching afternoons on the porch, counting to see who could dispatch the most insects.

Her brother Jeb, who worked on a hog farm, claims he once captured 100 flies in one palm after swiping his hand across a thick, black mass of insects covering the roof of the pen.

100? Really?

“He says he has witnesses,” Trixie explained.

Secretly, I doubted 100 flies could fit in your hand, but who am I to argue with family lore?

In the meantime, my own family was being tormented by winged pests, so my husband went to the store and returned with hanging fly strips.

“Those things are gross,” I said as he attached the sticky strip to the porch ceiling. It looked like an unwound roll of photo film dangling in the breeze.

But in a mere two seconds, the sticky device had caught its first prey... and a really big one at that. At least six feet tall.

I watched in amazement as a gust of wind blew the strip directly onto my husband's shirt sleeve. His natural reaction was to pull the sticky paper off, but guess what? Yes, then the treacherous tape stuck to his hands.

“This is better than Netflix,” I said, watching him rip at the mess.

Finally freed, he made a second run to the store and returned in triumph. He had purchased a super deluxe flyswatter, the “Sergeant Swat” Extra Heavy Duty Bug Swatter.

The packaging boasts a “recoilless design” and “superior balanced action for smooth, powerful swats, even while seated.”

The writer of the promotional copy obviously has a sense of humor. Other “uses” for the swatter include beer can crusher, redneck badminton and emergency toothpick. (“Works well,” it reads, “but don't let your wife catch you.”) Seriously. I am not joking.

The label also lists a few cautions.

“While Sergeant Swat is effective on most campsite pests, it has been shown only to aggravate bears.”

Luckily there have been no sightings of bears in my yard, just flying insects.

With my new lethal super swatter, irritating flies don't stand a chance. Too bad this modern technology didn't exist 100 years ago. Grandma would have been a big fan.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

