Hazlett: Poultry not high on farm girl's pecking order

This year’s pandemic has brought out the hidden farmer in a lot of people.
I’m not surprised, really. After all, during times of national crisis or widespread shortages, the idea of being more self-reliant is both appealing and practical. During World War II, almost every neighborhood had a “victory garden” to help feed families and troops.
In 2020, people in rural and urban areas are searching for ways to be more self-sustaining, and many are flocking to poultry farming. With the threat of empty store shelves, some egg lovers have decided to raise hens in their backyards.
The movement appears to be more than a trend. Even the April issue of Vogue magazine touted the poultry perks of having your own coop.
Good friends of ours have started poultry farming. I admire their spirit, but secretly wrinkle my nose. I once had a traumatizing encounter with chickens. But more on that in a moment.
According to online experts, one of the best chicken coops of the pandemic year is the Eglu Cube. A promotional video shows how the mobile coop, made of neon-colored plastic, can house up to 10 hens.
I was fascinated by scenes of a woman in yoga pants and sneakers caring for her hens and moving the unit around her yard. It was mesmerizing because it is so radically different from my own experience with poultry production.
For decades my grandparents raised chickens (primarily Leghorns and Rhode Island Reds), and sold fresh eggs and fryers at their farm on Route 116. Multiple structures were devoted to the operation including two hen houses, each with rows of nests about 3 feet off the ground.
My grandfather was ahead of his time when it came to organic farming; he ground his own chicken feed from corn and oats.
Some afternoons, my grandmother and I gathered eggs from underneath the hens. The old birds liked to peck at our hands, but Grandma was wise in the ways of hens. With one hand, she used a 12-inch ruler to hold back the hen’s neck while her other hand quickly retrieved the egg. (The modern woman in the yoga pants didn’t have a ruler, but apparently had eggs …)
My Uncle Eric, like all my dad’s siblings, did farm chores, including shoveling soiled straw from the hen house. So, Eric was curious about cleanup of the modern coop. Surely the plastic slide-out trays for droppings couldn’t be as neat and easy as promoted in the sales video? The majority of online customer reviews, however, were positive.
My Aunt Beth remembers the springtime baby chicks.
“The eggs were hatched in an incubator in the basement of the house,” she said. “I always loved to look at the trays of eggs starting to crack and chicks emerging.”
The chicks were moved to brooder houses outfitted with heat lamps to keep the babies warm. This is where my personal chicken nightmare comes in.
When I was 4 years old, I escaped the watchful eye of my grandmother and accidentally locked myself in the brooder house.
I remember the details of the scene like it was yesterday — the stiflingly hot, pitch dark room save for the hanging red heat lamp; the chicks swarming to the other side of the room while making menacing peeps; and… the smell of chicken droppings. The door was stuck, and no matter how hard I pushed, it would not open. I was trapped!
There was a slight crack between the door and wood frame letting in daylight, so I frantically stuck my arm through it. Grandma, in a panic searching for me, saw my tiny, waving arm and heard my cries.
Afterward, Grandpa installed a child-proof latch on the door, and I steered clear of the brooder house.
Last week, our friends — the new chicken farmers — asked, “Are you sure you don’t want to see the baby chicks?”
“No, thanks,” I said. Perhaps someday when they’re grown, I’ll help collect eggs. And then, only if I can carry a ruler (or maybe a yardstick.)
