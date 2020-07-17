Hazlett: Poultry not high on farm girl's pecking order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s pandemic has brought out the hidden farmer in a lot of people.

I’m not surprised, really. After all, during times of national crisis or widespread shortages, the idea of being more self-reliant is both appealing and practical. During World War II, almost every neighborhood had a “victory garden” to help feed families and troops.

In 2020, people in rural and urban areas are searching for ways to be more self-sustaining, and many are flocking to poultry farming. With the threat of empty store shelves, some egg lovers have decided to raise hens in their backyards.

The movement appears to be more than a trend. Even the April issue of Vogue magazine touted the poultry perks of having your own coop.

Good friends of ours have started poultry farming. I admire their spirit, but secretly wrinkle my nose. I once had a traumatizing encounter with chickens. But more on that in a moment.

According to online experts, one of the best chicken coops of the pandemic year is the Eglu Cube. A promotional video shows how the mobile coop, made of neon-colored plastic, can house up to 10 hens.