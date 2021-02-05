Hazlett: 'Puzzling adventures'

The big news at my parents’ house this week isn’t about vaccines, cold temperatures or new root beer flavor donuts at the local bakery. (Although the new donuts are awesome news. …)
No, the top headline is this: The 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle we started on New Year’s Day is finally finished. It only took three of us — squinting our eyes and straining our backs while standing over a card table for a month — to complete.
The puzzle’s colorful and charming scene features a German Christmas market. We’re so relieved it’s finished, we glued the pieces together so we don’t have to assemble it ever again. Now it’s wall art. In years to come, we can point to it and say, “Remember the winter of 2020-21?! What a monster! No, not the snow. The puzzle!”
This saga reminded me of another “puzzling adventure” which happened more than a decade ago.
Back then, I had hoped to keep our teenage daughter happily occupied over Christmas break with a jumbo puzzle depicting thousands of pieces of candy.
She unwrapped the box, studied the cover and then said, “Did you get batteries for it?”
No, and it doesn’t require a remote control or charger cord either.
We set up the card table in the middle of the living room and spread out the tiny pieces.
“The fun thing about puzzles,” I told her, “is the sense of accomplishment when you finish it.”
She looked at the scattered pieces, all seemingly identical, and said, “I’ll be upstairs reading my new book.”
Well, I could hardly argue with that so my husband and I settled in at the card table.
You know the saying, don’t judge a man until you’ve walked a mile in his shoes or put a jigsaw puzzle together with him? Each time my sweetheart put a piece in its correct spot, he tapped it firmly and loudly with his finger, ensuring I knew he’d found another piece.
“Just making sure it’s secure,” he said with a smile.
Now, my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder was a fellow puzzle lover. In recent columns I shared with you, dear readers, my beloved friend passed away last August. I am, of course, still grieving, but I find comfort in years of happy memories.
Like working on puzzles together. We must have done 100 puzzles, including the infamous candy puzzle. When I told her about all the crazy, lookalike pieces, she drove right over.
“May I join in the fun?” she asked.
My husband stood and politely offered her his chair.
“Are you sure?” she said to him.
“Oh, yes, I’m absolutely positive,” he said, and disappeared into the garage. Earlier, I had noticed the vacuum cleaner was making funny sounds and asked him to repair it. Anything to get away from staring at puzzle pieces, he said.
Muriel Ann showed off her champion puzzle solving skills, and within hours the puzzle was almost finished. Except for two missing pieces.
“We have to find them!” she said, getting on her hands and knees.
Under the chairs and behind the couch we looked. We sifted through a bowl of Chex Mix we’d been snacking on. (Wouldn’t we have noticed if we’d eaten cardboard?) We even checked the backyard in case the dog had taken them.
No such luck.
“Call me the second you find them and I’ll come back,” she said.
That sense of accomplishment normally felt when completing a puzzle eluded us. We had no closure. I was determined to leave the card table in the middle of the living room until we found the pieces.
“Who knows, I may be putting Valentines around it,” I said.
Then, my husband walked in, carrying part of the disassembled vacuum cleaner.
“Here’s the cause of the vacuum’s funny sound,” he said, dropping the two missing puzzle pieces in my hand.
“Hooray! You found them! Now we really do have our puzzle ‘peace’!”
