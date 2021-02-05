Hazlett: 'Puzzling adventures'

The big news at my parents’ house this week isn’t about vaccines, cold temperatures or new root beer flavor donuts at the local bakery. (Although the new donuts are awesome news. …)

No, the top headline is this: The 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle we started on New Year’s Day is finally finished. It only took three of us — squinting our eyes and straining our backs while standing over a card table for a month — to complete.

The puzzle’s colorful and charming scene features a German Christmas market. We’re so relieved it’s finished, we glued the pieces together so we don’t have to assemble it ever again. Now it’s wall art. In years to come, we can point to it and say, “Remember the winter of 2020-21?! What a monster! No, not the snow. The puzzle!”

This saga reminded me of another “puzzling adventure” which happened more than a decade ago.

Back then, I had hoped to keep our teenage daughter happily occupied over Christmas break with a jumbo puzzle depicting thousands of pieces of candy.

She unwrapped the box, studied the cover and then said, “Did you get batteries for it?”

No, and it doesn’t require a remote control or charger cord either.