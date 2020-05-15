Hazlett: Quieter life makes way for nature's hum

“We've seen seven!” I replied. Who knew bird watching could be so competitive? Maybe ESPN should fill its show lineup with hummingbird watcher playoffs.

My husband and I created our own backyard entertainment system by erecting two hummingbird feeders. Originally we had just one, but a single, territorial bird kept all the others away, so we added another feeder to allow more customers. Now the yard is busy with the tiny, buzzing birds.

Let me tell you, hummingbirds are noisy buggers. The first time I heard one, I thought the oven timer was going off. And you have to watch your head; these crazy birds dive bomb each other.

It's like having our own nature channel without the cable bill.

The backyard visitors are entertaining, but the appeal of bird watching for me is the calming, temporary distraction the hobby provides. For a few moments, I can escape my worries by watching beautiful creatures in their element, unaffected by the pandemic.

Studies have shown bird watching can actually reduce anxiety and depression. During this time of extreme uncertainty, who couldn't use a little stress relief?

“I just saw a ruby-throated hummingbird!” I told my stepdad.