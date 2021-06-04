Hazlett: Real-life tips for graduates

Like most public ceremonies in the past two years, graduations have been forced to take a new approach.

In 2020, schools and institutions did the best they could, offering virtual commencement exercises. This year we're seeing a mix of virtual events and some in-person ceremonies, with graduates seated 6 feet apart.

The formats may be a break from tradition, but what hasn’t changed is graduates moving on to a new chapter in their lives.

If, in recent weeks, you sat on bleachers in a gymnasium during commencement exercises, or crouched over a laptop screen, you may have reflected on your own graduation and that time in your life. Or, you may have reminded yourself to call the chiropractor.

As more time passes, I remember just a few highlights of those milestone celebrations.

For instance, I still laugh when I recall some of the junior high boys at our eighth grade graduation saluting as a classmate walked by wearing a sheer white dress and red, white and blue underpants.

In high school, my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder, the salutatorian of our class, spent the weeks leading up to graduation rehearsing the names of our classmates. It was her job to read our names as we walked across the stage to get our diplomas. When the critical moment came, she mispronounced one classmate’s name, “Donita.” It was upsetting for them both at the moment, but it gave them 40 years of a good chuckle.

That evening’s memorable quote came from the school superintendent who told the class of 1981, “To succeed, you only have to work half a day…” Great, we thought. Afternoons off! Then he added, “It doesn’t matter which 12 hours you work, the first half or second half.”

There were no cellphones in the ancient days of my college graduation. We found our families in the crowd by scanning thousands of faces. By some miracle I spotted my grandfather in the balcony, waving his arms to catch my attention. When I waved back, he grinned ear to ear.

Making the transition from student to adult had its rough spots for me. As a teenager, I was frequently oblivious to the fact the world revolved on its own, not around me. My parents often said in desperation and frustration, “Stop walking around in a daze!”

There were all kinds of facts I needed to learn and that grown-ups already seemed to know. Taxes are due April 15. The lint catcher in the clothes dryer needs to be emptied every time. Renter’s insurance is a good idea. The oil in the car must be changed. Smoke detectors are useless if the batteries are dead.

The graduates of 2021 will hear advice on everything from succeeding in business to the value of stopping to smell the roses. In that spirit, here are real life tips that may not be mentioned at the commencement exercise:

For high school grads going on to college, remember to attend class. Later, in middle age, you may wake up in a sweat from nightmares that you missed class all semester and now have to take the final exam.

Resist the urge to buy exotic pets if you can’t care for them properly. My college roommate thought it was cool to have a python in her bedroom until she had to explain to the fire department how it had escaped from its cage.

Don’t wait to ask your parents to help you move the day before your lease ends.

Learn to operate a manual can opener.

Don’t tell your new boss you're bored and have nothing to do. (I never did this, but was amazed when I heard co-workers utter those words aloud.)

Don’t tell your parents about the great concert you just attended and, in the next sentence, complain how broke you are.

Remember that through it all, your family loves you. Love interests, roommates and occasional friends may come and go, but family lasts a lifetime. Go ahead, tell them thanks for everything, and give them a kiss before you head out the door.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

