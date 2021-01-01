Hazlett: Resolutions for 2021, quarantine style

Did you jump for joy when you woke up this morning or cautiously sneak a peek from under the covers? 2021 is finally here. Has there ever been a year so universally disliked as 2020?
With the beginning of the new year, we’re eager to start fresh, but we may be a bit guarded, too. Will things really be better just because the 2020 calendar has been tossed in the trash? We may not want to rush full speed into 2021. Let’s just take a careful, but optimistic, stroll into this new year.
How do you make New Year’s resolutions when there’s a pandemic (still) going on? It’s January 1, but many of the restrictions from last year are still in place.
So, in the spirit of our current situation, here is “Susan’s List of 2021 Resolutions, Quarantine Style.”
I resolve to:
— Stop shoving my mask in the pocket of my purse where it comes in contact with “purse debris” — lint, hair, used Kleenex. Not exactly a great experience when I have to put the mask back on and breathe.
— Try eating different kinds of take-out food instead of pizza every week.
— Wait, what’s wrong with pizza? Scratch that resolution.
— Wear pants with a zipper at least once in January. First, I have to find a pair. Pants with a non-stretchy waistband were last seen 10 months ago.
— Accept the fact dog hair is a permanent part of my wardrobe now. Also accept the reality that people on Zoom video calls find the dogs more entertaining than they do me.
— Stop fantasizing about remodeling my entire house. The producers of HGTV’s “Home Town” and “Good Bones” are not coming to Bloomington to rip up my stained carpet or paint my kitchen cabinets. Chip and Joanna are not stopping by to install shiplap in my dining room. (Rats.)
— Find something to look forward to besides Amazon deliveries.
— Never again use the hand sanitizer from the big bottle at the discount retailer. It smells awful and it won’t go away no matter how many times I scrub my hands. I feel like Lady Macbeth saying, “Out, damned sanitizer smell!”
— Stop trying to out-do family from California with tales of “you can’t believe what’s happening in our neck of the woods” stories. It’s hard to choose the “winner.”
— Remember to tell the staff at Herradura restaurant, and other local venues preparing take-out food, we do not need the plastic eating utensils. We have so many extra sets of plastic knives and forks now, the drawer where I toss them won’t shut.
— Don’t hoard Goldfish® baked crackers. It’s OK, Susan, the stores won’t run out of extra flavor blasted again. It was just that one time when the shelves were empty and you panicked.
— Keep going to church. It’s easy to practice social distancing when there are 30 people at the 7 a.m. service in a building designed to seat 800.
— Share the 288 jigsaw puzzles I’ve completed in the past 10 months with someone who needs them. (All the puzzle pieces are there except for one, a tiny face from the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.)
— Buy stock in that company which makes home exercise bikes with virtual trainers. You know the one. Everyone is buying their equipment. No, I don’t have one. What would I use it for except to hang laundry on? Like the stationary bike I already have.
— Don’t let myself get sucked into watching 25 minutes of kitten videos on Facebook. Or videos of makeup application for women over 40. Or scarf-tying demonstrations. Or someone using Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup in chicken recipes. (But it looks so delicious…)
— And, finally, in all seriousness, in 2021, I resolve to shop local and tip big. Our friends and neighbors need our support! Let’s do it.
Happy New Year!
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.