Hazlett: Resolutions for 2021, quarantine style

Did you jump for joy when you woke up this morning or cautiously sneak a peek from under the covers? 2021 is finally here. Has there ever been a year so universally disliked as 2020?

With the beginning of the new year, we’re eager to start fresh, but we may be a bit guarded, too. Will things really be better just because the 2020 calendar has been tossed in the trash? We may not want to rush full speed into 2021. Let’s just take a careful, but optimistic, stroll into this new year.

How do you make New Year’s resolutions when there’s a pandemic (still) going on? It’s January 1, but many of the restrictions from last year are still in place.

So, in the spirit of our current situation, here is “Susan’s List of 2021 Resolutions, Quarantine Style.”

I resolve to:

— Stop shoving my mask in the pocket of my purse where it comes in contact with “purse debris” — lint, hair, used Kleenex. Not exactly a great experience when I have to put the mask back on and breathe.

— Try eating different kinds of take-out food instead of pizza every week.

— Wait, what’s wrong with pizza? Scratch that resolution.