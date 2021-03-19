Hazlett: Returning 'home' to Lucca Grill

On a lovely summer evening 22 years ago, my husband and I walked hand in hand to Lucca Grill in Bloomington.

I remember it as our second date. He doesn’t remember any formal dating. I remember I had on new sandals that hurt my feet. He has no idea what he was wearing.

He says, “All that mattered was being with you. And the pizza.”

More than two decades later, it’s still about the pizza. That is why, when it came time to re-enter the world of indoor restaurant dining, we headed for Lucca’s.

Sitting in the nearly 85-year-old tap room with its tin ceilings and memorabilia-decorated walls has always been a treat for us. So it was very special to walk in the door after more than a year.

“Welcome home!” shouted Tony Smith from behind the bar. Tony is co-owner with John Koch.

Suddenly it felt like a scene from “Cheers.” We had returned home, to a place of familiarity and comfort, after 12 months of loss and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

For sure, the dining area looked different. For one thing, Tony and all the servers were wearing masks and gloves. Sitting on the bar was not a pitcher of ale but a huge pump bottle of hand sanitizer.