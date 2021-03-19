Hazlett: Returning 'home' to Lucca Grill

On a lovely summer evening 22 years ago, my husband and I walked hand in hand to Lucca Grill in Bloomington.
I remember it as our second date. He doesn’t remember any formal dating. I remember I had on new sandals that hurt my feet. He has no idea what he was wearing.
He says, “All that mattered was being with you. And the pizza.”
More than two decades later, it’s still about the pizza. That is why, when it came time to re-enter the world of indoor restaurant dining, we headed for Lucca’s.
Sitting in the nearly 85-year-old tap room with its tin ceilings and memorabilia-decorated walls has always been a treat for us. So it was very special to walk in the door after more than a year.
“Welcome home!” shouted Tony Smith from behind the bar. Tony is co-owner with John Koch.
Suddenly it felt like a scene from “Cheers.” We had returned home, to a place of familiarity and comfort, after 12 months of loss and uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
For sure, the dining area looked different. For one thing, Tony and all the servers were wearing masks and gloves. Sitting on the bar was not a pitcher of ale but a huge pump bottle of hand sanitizer.
The most noticeable difference, however, were the tables. There were fewer and all spaced six feet apart according to health guidelines.
“How can they stay afloat if they can’t serve more people?” I asked my husband.
“We have to eat more pizza,” he said.
Locally and nationally, restaurants operators are taking every step possible to keep their doors open, from erecting tents for outdoor dining to using new delivery services. Sadly, some establishments were unable to continue.
Lucca’s has relied heavily on takeout orders and gotten creative with food offerings. For instance, they started selling a frozen version of their famous Baldini pizza pie named after the original founders Fred and John Baldini. (Thumbs up from my stepdad; the Baldini is his favorite.)
Tony says business is steadily improving since they re-opened limited indoor dining at the end of January. That was after indoor seating was completely shut down in November. And that was after all seated dining was prohibited last March through May. How can you keep it all straight? I sure can’t.
“We are hoping to get back to some semblance of normal by July,” he said.
Regular patrons have slowly started to return for indoor dining, particularly after they’ve received the virus vaccine.
“They feel comfortable, and are coming in to celebrate after that second dose,” he said.
“We’ve had a lot of positive response on our seating arrangements and masks,” he added. “Every day people say ‘thank you’ for the safety precautions. We’re doing everything we can.”
While it seems the worst days of the pandemic are behind us, now is a very critical period for small businesses. The financial impact has been extreme, and in order for many establishments to pull through this unprecedented crisis, they need our support in coming days and weeks.
Those of us in Central Illinois have always loved our restaurants. This is the time to really show it.
I was surprised at how great it felt to be sitting in a beloved place, eating a slice of pizza and drinking a glass of beer with my husband. We wore our masks walking to and from the table and when talking to the server, but it was still deeply satisfying to do something “normal.” The simple act of eating inside a restaurant was an occasion for toasts, photos and lots of smiles.
“I’m practically giddy,” I said to my mate. “This is even better than our second date.”
“What date?” he replied. Then he smiled. “Are you going to eat that last piece?”
