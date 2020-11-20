Hazlett: Runaway bull

But as we pulled closer, we got a better look at the animal.

“Uh, honey, it’s been a while since I was on a farm,” I said, “but that’s no cow. It’s a bull.”

“Yep,” he said. “And you’re not even wearing your glasses.”

Another car had stopped in the road, and the driver rolled down her window.

“Is that your cow?” she asked us.

“It’s a boy,” I said, eager to demonstrate my knowledge of animal husbandry.

In the meantime, a tall man with a bushy beard hopped out of the other car. A hunter (deer season was officially underway), he was wearing camouflage and a blaze orange vest and hat. He walked toward the bull and began waving his arms in an attempt to shoo the animal back into the fenced area.

“Talk about taking the bull by the horns,” said my husband.

“Is it safe to do that?” I muttered, but no one heard me because now our dogs were on high alert and growling. (One is 16% Australian cattle dog, you know.)

At that moment, the owner of the salon answered her phone.