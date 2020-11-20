Hazlett: Runaway bull

My husband and I were driving along a two-lane county highway last week, just minding our own business, with a load of groceries and two dogs in the back seat.
This time of year, it’s not unusual to see a stray deer leaping across the road. But we weren’t expecting to come upon runaway livestock.
Our vehicle had just reached the top of a hill when I spotted a cow by the asphalt.
My husband slowed down as we passed the large black animal which had apparently escaped a nearby field.
He looked at me and then turned our car around.
“We can’t let it just wander onto the road,” he said. Not only was the livestock someone’s precious property, it was a serious safety hazard for other drivers coming over the hill.
“I wonder who it belongs to,” I said.
(Mrs. O’Leary?)
“We need to alert the owner,” he said.
How do you suggest we do that, Little Boy Blue? Come blow your horn?
As luck would have it, there was a painted sign next to the field advertising a home beauty salon.
“I’ll call that number; maybe they will know,” I said, grabbing my cell phone.
But as we pulled closer, we got a better look at the animal.
“Uh, honey, it’s been a while since I was on a farm,” I said, “but that’s no cow. It’s a bull.”
“Yep,” he said. “And you’re not even wearing your glasses.”
Another car had stopped in the road, and the driver rolled down her window.
“Is that your cow?” she asked us.
“It’s a boy,” I said, eager to demonstrate my knowledge of animal husbandry.
In the meantime, a tall man with a bushy beard hopped out of the other car. A hunter (deer season was officially underway), he was wearing camouflage and a blaze orange vest and hat. He walked toward the bull and began waving his arms in an attempt to shoo the animal back into the fenced area.
“Talk about taking the bull by the horns,” said my husband.
“Is it safe to do that?” I muttered, but no one heard me because now our dogs were on high alert and growling. (One is 16% Australian cattle dog, you know.)
At that moment, the owner of the salon answered her phone.
“We’re in your driveway,” I said, “and it looks like one of your cattle is on the loose.”
“OK, thanks,” she said.
Unfortunately, I was forced to hang up because two extremely excited canines were jumping on my lap and barking at the top of their doggy lungs.
The man in the orange vest stood in the middle of the road with his arms spread wide as the bull started to trot. The problem was, in order to return to the field, the animal had to pass through the driveway gate. And that is exactly where we were.
I couldn’t decide which was more dangerous … facing oncoming traffic on a hill or participating in my very own version of the Running of the Bulls.
“Look out!” I yelled. “Here he comes!”
The hunter had successfully urged the bull toward the open gate, right toward us.
“Is the bull going to hit our car?” I asked my husband.
“Good thing it’s not a Ford Taurus,” he quipped, throwing the car’s gear into reverse and pulling into the road. I closed my eyes and hoped I didn’t hear the screeching of an approaching car’s tires, or the crunch of a half-ton animal denting my door.
Thankfully, I heard neither. The owner of the animal arrived just as the hunter waved the bull into the field and closed the gate.
“He did it!” my husband said.
You never know what kind of adventure will happen on a random day when you’re just minding your own business. And that’s no bull.
