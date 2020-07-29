Hazlett: School uncertainties the same the world over

It’s a summer of uncertainty for everyone, but especially for teachers, students and parents as the coronavirus continues to impact schooling.
As I write this column, decisions about in-person school attendance this fall are still being made. Many families struggled with e-learning earlier this year and are not looking forward to a repeat of the experience. However, others have real concerns about the health and safety of students and staff if schools reopen.
I talked with three mothers on the topic. Each is strong and smart, and each has a different perspective. Here’s what they had to say.
Jennifer, the mother of two high school age sons, lives in California with her family in an 800-square-foot apartment. She and her husband are working from home and sharing laptops with their sons. For uninterrupted conference calls, her husband works from the minivan in the driveway.
“We have been quarantining since St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve been clinging to the hope the boys will be back at school, even half a day, like a life raft. We desperately need the space, structure of a normal school day and social interaction with other kids. Of course, we want it to be safe for all students and teachers. It is a challenging time.”
Cinzia, the mother of a junior high-age son, lives in a town in Italy struck hard by the virus.
“Here schools will resume in September with (social) distancing and smaller classes. Other facilities will be used such as movie theaters, libraries, etc. There is much theory (for the operation), but not details. It does not appear there will be hiring of extra staff, even for sanitation, and there are no plans for the canteen.
“Personally, I am happy the school opens again. Youngsters have passed a great test of courage and patience to stay closed in the house for three months. My child adapted and achieved great results, but missed his classmates very much. However, not all families have had this opportunity. Those without PCs or mobile phones received equipment, but internet accessibility is poor in many areas. They were left behind.”
Sarah is a veteran high school teacher in Central Illinois and the mother of twin 7-year-olds.
“As with everyone, my experience this spring with teaching and learning remotely was incredibly difficult and stressful.
“When we made the abrupt switch to emergency remote learning it was like being a new teacher again. Basically every resource I have used over the past 15 years had to be recreated. I spent hours upon hours creating videos, modifying existing activities and assessments to be digital-friendly, learning new platforms, emailing students and parents, and overall learning how to teach an online class to those students who showed up. These students were the extremely motivated (or lonely) ones and those lucky enough to have proper access and someone at home who cared if they completed their work.
“I was also homeschooling my twins and terrified for the health of my family (our son has been hospitalized twice with severe asthma). I cried almost every day in April, trying to make it all work, while at the same time feeling guilty because I had it so much easier than other working parents. Both of my children are in the same grade and have the same curriculum and learning targets. In addition, I am a trained educator. But what about parents with multiple children in different grades? So much stress. So much fear. So much guilt.
“Our homeschooling day was regimented. You know those color-coded schedules everyone laughed at in March? Yeah, I took that, modified it a bit, and we lived our lives by it every single day. Each Sunday evening I planned my kids’ lessons for the week. In addition to daily Fresh Air and Creative times, I had a screen-free academic time for an hour every morning and 1.5 hours class time in the afternoon.
“The three of us set up on the kitchen table. (For my high school students) I planned lessons, created activities, held virtual classes and office hours, graded work, and answered emails with my kids right there, constantly asking questions and needing help.
“When the kids had quiet time, I furiously worked (on my job). I worked late every night, and got up to do more work every morning before the kids woke up. I was so grateful for the end of May.
“Looking ahead to the start of this next school year leaves me scared and overwhelmed. I love teaching and I love what I do, but I don't think it is responsible to open the schools right now.
“I have concerns. How much will we spend to put safety measures in place, only to be used temporarily, and may be useless anyway if we are forced to return to remote learning? What is the human cost? The emotional cost of our students losing a friend or teacher? While our children might not be at the highest risk for severe complications from the virus, they are carriers and may expose their families, friends, teachers, and neighbors. I am concerned that people, including children, will get sick and some will die. I worry about older teachers with underlying health conditions. I am worried about who will fill teaching positions if some get sick or leave.”
Sarah is one of the most professional and committed teachers I know. If schools reopen, she says, “I will follow every precaution and safety measure. I’ll wear masks, disinfect the desks between each class, and distance my students as much as possible. Teachers are resourceful. We will just have to figure out a brand new way to teach, again.”
Classrooms will operate differently with social distancing; no shared books, no group studies and no partnering. Like all institutions now, everything is different.
Participation in Sarah’s online classes last spring was high compared to most; about 80% of her 108 students tuned in. By May, that rate dropped to 50 percent. At the end of the semester, 30 percent completed the entire course. She wrote them each a note, thanking them for continuing with remote learning.
I salute all those families and educators who did their best to make virtual classrooms work last school year. It was an amazing effort. Looking ahead to fall, I don’t know all the answers, but I do know no plan is perfect or without significant risks. It will require patience, commitment and resilience.
Our children are our future. As adults, how we manage this crisis will have long-lasting effects on our kids’ physical, social and emotional well-being. We must put forward our best performance —ideas, plans and behavior — for their sake. This time, it is the grown-ups who need A's on our report cards.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
