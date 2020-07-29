Hazlett: School uncertainties the same the world over

“Looking ahead to the start of this next school year leaves me scared and overwhelmed. I love teaching and I love what I do, but I don't think it is responsible to open the schools right now.

“I have concerns. How much will we spend to put safety measures in place, only to be used temporarily, and may be useless anyway if we are forced to return to remote learning? What is the human cost? The emotional cost of our students losing a friend or teacher? While our children might not be at the highest risk for severe complications from the virus, they are carriers and may expose their families, friends, teachers, and neighbors. I am concerned that people, including children, will get sick and some will die. I worry about older teachers with underlying health conditions. I am worried about who will fill teaching positions if some get sick or leave.”

Sarah is one of the most professional and committed teachers I know. If schools reopen, she says, “I will follow every precaution and safety measure. I’ll wear masks, disinfect the desks between each class, and distance my students as much as possible. Teachers are resourceful. We will just have to figure out a brand new way to teach, again.”

Classrooms will operate differently with social distancing; no shared books, no group studies and no partnering. Like all institutions now, everything is different.