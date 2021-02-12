Hazlett: Share life, chocolates with those you love

Dear Readers,

After this column was published in February 2019, so many people commented on it, I thought it would be worthwhile to repeat it. It's the true story of two lifelong friends, laughter and chocolate. Regular readers know I lost my best friend five months ago to cancer, which makes the closing sentence of this column even more meaningful.

In the classic movie “Forrest Gump,” the lead character, played by Tom Hanks, shares words of wisdom he learned from his mother.

One of his most memorable lines is, “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Although the movie was released 25 years ago, the quote remains popular. The truth of the statement resonates.

We never know what flavors are hidden beneath the coating until we bite into a chocolate. Sometimes it’s a treat; sometimes it’s a taste we don’t like. Just like life. We don’t know what an experience will bring until we’ve lived it.

I thought of Forrest’s philosophical outlook after my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I recently shared a box of chocolates on a long car ride home.