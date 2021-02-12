Hazlett: Share life, chocolates with those you love

Dear Readers,
After this column was published in February 2019, so many people commented on it, I thought it would be worthwhile to repeat it. It's the true story of two lifelong friends, laughter and chocolate. Regular readers know I lost my best friend five months ago to cancer, which makes the closing sentence of this column even more meaningful.
In the classic movie “Forrest Gump,” the lead character, played by Tom Hanks, shares words of wisdom he learned from his mother.
One of his most memorable lines is, “My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”
Although the movie was released 25 years ago, the quote remains popular. The truth of the statement resonates.
We never know what flavors are hidden beneath the coating until we bite into a chocolate. Sometimes it’s a treat; sometimes it’s a taste we don’t like. Just like life. We don’t know what an experience will bring until we’ve lived it.
I thought of Forrest’s philosophical outlook after my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I recently shared a box of chocolates on a long car ride home.
While I could never be as pithy as Mrs. Gump, here are a few thoughts on life, friendship and, of course, chocolate.
1. Risks can be delicious
Muriel Ann and I stood in front of a candy display, eyeing small boxes of chocolate. Half the boxes were wrapped in pretty paper decorated with hearts, the others were in clear plastic.
“Let’s get the salted caramels,” I said, making a safe choice and pointing to a transparent box.
“Let’s get an assortment instead,” she said, picking up a wrapped box.
“It costs two dollars more just for the wrapping paper,” I pointed out.
“Let’s live a little,” she said. So we did.
2. Don’t be afraid to trust
With me driving and watching the road, Muriel Ann opened the box.
“Which one do you want?” she asked.
“You pick one for me,” I said.
My childhood friend carefully selected a piece and popped it in my open mouth.
“Mmm, creamy caramel.”
3. Don’t let silly things upset you
Muriel Ann chose a piece for herself and cautiously took a bite. She made a face, lowered the car window and chucked the remainder into a cornfield.
“I can’t believe you just threw out a piece of chocolate that probably cost $1.50. What was wrong with it?”
“Coffee flavor.”
“Well, I would have eaten the rest of it! Instead you just made some raccoon’s day.”
“Nah, the raccoon wouldn’t have liked it either.” Then she imitated a persnickety raccoon, nibbling the piece and throwing it over its shoulder in disgust.
4. Be a good listener
As the miles sped by, Muriel Ann and I shared our latest news along with our hopes, fears and dreams. We reflected on recent experiences we never expected to encounter in our lives, and marveled at our ability to adapt.
While I talked, she listened. While she talked, I had caramel stuck in my teeth.
5. Have each other’s back
“Ughhh!” I cried, putting my hand to my mouth. After 43 years of friendship, she knew the issue without asking. (Coconut! Ew!) She handed me a napkin.
6. No judgment
Muriel Ann declared she could eat no more and put the lid on the box.
“Do you want another piece?” she asked.
I shook my head no.
Within a half mile, she said, “I might have one more,” and selected a dark chocolate.
“Oh, it’s filled with mint cream! Mmm!”
Mint cream?
“Ok, I’ll have another piece too!”
Creamy orange surrounded by milk chocolate! Oh, heavenly delight!
When we arrived home, the box was empty; only the little brown papers remained.
Despite a fleeting twinge of guilt over calories, we laughed and declared ourselves ready to face the days ahead.
Take it from me, Forrest. Life and chocolates are best when shared with those you love.
