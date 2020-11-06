Hazlett: Shopping for a new phone

Just when I had finally figured out my smart phone, it decided to act up like a moody teenager.

Sometimes the device behaved perfectly well. Other times it started to get finicky about what it would do or not do. Like not receiving texts, shutting off for no apparent reason and leaving the refrigerator door open. (OK, I made up that last one.)

So what’s a mobile device owner to do?

During this unprecedented time of pandemic, I have begrudgingly become more reliant on my phone. For example, it was literally the only way I could communicate with my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder when she was in the hospital. Even my stepdad and I are video chatting these days.

I hate to say it, but I need my phone more than ever.

My current model is six years old and has the same pink protective case as the day I bought it. I realize, in phone years, the device is prehistoric. Wilma Flintstone probably had one just like it.

This week I went to the AT&T store (after waiting in my car to be called inside in observance of COVID precautions), and was greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“I’d like a new phone, please,” I said.