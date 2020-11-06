Hazlett: Shopping for a new phone

Just when I had finally figured out my smart phone, it decided to act up like a moody teenager.
Sometimes the device behaved perfectly well. Other times it started to get finicky about what it would do or not do. Like not receiving texts, shutting off for no apparent reason and leaving the refrigerator door open. (OK, I made up that last one.)
So what’s a mobile device owner to do?
During this unprecedented time of pandemic, I have begrudgingly become more reliant on my phone. For example, it was literally the only way I could communicate with my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder when she was in the hospital. Even my stepdad and I are video chatting these days.
I hate to say it, but I need my phone more than ever.
My current model is six years old and has the same pink protective case as the day I bought it. I realize, in phone years, the device is prehistoric. Wilma Flintstone probably had one just like it.
This week I went to the AT&T store (after waiting in my car to be called inside in observance of COVID precautions), and was greeted by a friendly and knowledgeable staff.
“I’d like a new phone, please,” I said.
“Great! What kind do you have mind?” they asked.
“One just like this one,” I said, setting my stone and chisel model on the table.
It must’ve been like viewing a relic of antiquity for the young sales crew who were probably freshmen in high school the year I purchased the phone.
“Wow, look at this phone! I can’t believe it’s lasted this long,” said one woman.
Was it my imagination or did one compare the calculator feature to an abacus?
“Wait … Is that the original case?” asked a technician.
“Yes,” I said. “I’d like another pink one, please. The bright color makes it easier to find in the bottom of my purse.”
The only choices available, however, were black or clear. How creative.
The young salesperson helping me certainly knew her stuff and described the latest in cellular technology. Of course, it was all wasted on me.
After the new device had been activated and a screen protector installed (hey, how do you get the bubbles out?), I examined the phone closely and asked an advanced level question.
“How do you turn it on?”
“Just tap it.”
Oh. But I was just getting used to “swiping.”
Even the direction of the swipe is different on the new device, and instead of reading my email, I was opening articles about Prince Phillip returning to Buckingham Palace.
A big concern to me was making sure none of the photos on the old phone were lost.
“Just download this app to migrate files,” they said. I smiled at the thought.
Somewhere in Silicon Valley, there are developers trying to create software instructions for users with the lowest level of technical aptitude. I can hear them saying, “If Susan in Illinois can figure it out, we’re good.”
But before I could consider downloading anything, I had a bigger challenge to face — remembering the password to our household Wi-Fi.
“Honey, what’s the Wi-Fi password?” I asked my husband.
“I don’t know.”
“The security question prompt is ‘name of your favorite author’…”
“Well, that depends on the genre,” he answered. “science fiction or history?”
You can see our problem of getting older and having too many passwords. Technology is fantastic, but only if you can access it.
Finally, the migration was underway, but slower than expected. So, I kept busy while I waited.
We ordered Mexican take-out and ate it.
I read a magazine, cover to cover.
I knit a sweater. And matching scarf.
The zipping of data wasn’t very zippy. Canadian geese migrate faster.
Eventually, the process said “complete,” but I’m not sure everything transferred. Maybe I’ll know in a few days, if I remember when to tap and where to swipe.
