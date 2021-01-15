Hazlett: Shopping for a new toilet

Editor's note: This column originally ran Oct. 7, 2017.

Selecting a new toilet is more complicated than the average consumer might think.

Today’s porcelain bathroom fixtures are high-tech and feature dozens of options. Choosing one is not as easy as just pulling a lever.

Last year, the toilet in our house did its last downward swirl. No repairs could save it. It was time to buy a new one.

My husband, the engineer, thought this would be a straightforward affair. Then he began reading online consumer reviews.

“Buy a toilet that fits your budget and your back side,” advised one consumer expert. “Don’t buy the cheapest. You’ll use it every day for years.” In other words, put your money where your, uh, tush is? (You get the picture.)

While many toilets use gravity to help with the flow of water, some are pressure-assisted. One consumer reported the flushing sound of his pressure-assisted toilet was so loud, whenever anyone flushed, he had to pause the television in the next room because he couldn’t hear the program over the noisy whoosh.

Oh my.