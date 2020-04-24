Hazlett: Stay-at-home order becomes neighborhood watch

The heroes of this unprecedented time — the nurses, doctors, police officers, fast food workers, truckers, delivery drivers, cashiers and more — bravely face the world each day. They get dressed, leave their homes and perform amazing acts to keep the country running.

But the rest of us are stuck inside. And the longer it goes on, the weirder it gets.

For one thing, the shelter-in-place order has brought out the homebody in some of us. After a month in our houses, we’ve decided we kind of like wearing pajamas all day. We may want to stay in place forever! We may decide to work from home permanently! We may do contactless grocery delivery for the rest of our lives!

Many folks have found staying at home 24/7 all too easy. A friend of mine says she hasn’t worn a bra in 21 days. Another has stopped wearing makeup and told her boss the video function on her laptop isn’t working. The brother-in-law of a colleague attends conference calls on mute and sneaks off to remodel his bathroom.

When you’re homebound, there’s no need to remember what day it is because every day is the same. I keep expecting to hear Sonny and Cher singing “I Got You, Babe” on the clock radio in the morning. Even those robo phone calls aren’t as annoying. In fact, I talked to one spam caller for so long, she hung up on me.