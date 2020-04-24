Hazlett: Stay-at-home order becomes neighborhood watch

The transition from outgoing person with a busy calendar to grumpy hermit who hasn’t washed her hair today has been amazingly swift.
My life BTV (before the virus) was a whirlwind of activity. In the first seven days of March, I made a trip to Chicago, enjoyed a birthday dinner with girlfriends, had drinks with former co-workers and visited a friend in the hospital. I had places to go and people to see.
Now I spend my days looking out the living room window, fussing over kids who wander onto the lawn.
“Stop texting while you’re riding your bike!” I mutter from behind the curtains. “And watch where you’re going! Don’t run into one of the 900 neighbors walking their dogs six times a day!”
The youngsters don’t hear me, of course. They’re too busy enjoying the wind in their hair as they pedal their bikes.
“Those kids aren’t social distancing,” I tell my husband.
He scratches his head and gives me a smile.
“Just think,” he says. “Not long ago you were wearing high heels and carrying a briefcase. Now you’re shuffling along in fuzzy pink slippers and searching for eyeglasses that are perched on top of your head.”
He may have a point there, but in my defense, a lot of people are wearing fuzzy slippers these days.
The heroes of this unprecedented time — the nurses, doctors, police officers, fast food workers, truckers, delivery drivers, cashiers and more — bravely face the world each day. They get dressed, leave their homes and perform amazing acts to keep the country running.
But the rest of us are stuck inside. And the longer it goes on, the weirder it gets.
For one thing, the shelter-in-place order has brought out the homebody in some of us. After a month in our houses, we’ve decided we kind of like wearing pajamas all day. We may want to stay in place forever! We may decide to work from home permanently! We may do contactless grocery delivery for the rest of our lives!
Many folks have found staying at home 24/7 all too easy. A friend of mine says she hasn’t worn a bra in 21 days. Another has stopped wearing makeup and told her boss the video function on her laptop isn’t working. The brother-in-law of a colleague attends conference calls on mute and sneaks off to remodel his bathroom.
When you’re homebound, there’s no need to remember what day it is because every day is the same. I keep expecting to hear Sonny and Cher singing “I Got You, Babe” on the clock radio in the morning. Even those robo phone calls aren’t as annoying. In fact, I talked to one spam caller for so long, she hung up on me.
Others, however, are anxious for the stay-in-place order to end. They’re sitting in their cars, just waiting for the governor to tell them TJ Maxx and golf courses are open. They’ve been homeschooling their children for so long now, they desperately count every activity as a learning experience. Like, cleaning up dog doo-doo in the backyard is a lesson in biology. It’s about digestive systems, kids!
Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet, is embracing life at home with gusto. Every morning she attends virtual yoga classes, and in her newfound state of Zen, she has even started cleaning closets.
“Why did I buy all these things?” she asks. “I don’t need them! I am changing my habits!”
Sissy is reprioritizing her life. More deep breathing and less Nordstrom sales rack.
As for me, I’m at home, awaiting the all-clear sign. Until then, neighborhood kids are advised to not text and pedal, and pay no attention to the lady behind the curtain.
