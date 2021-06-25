Hazlett: Summer days are hazy, not lazy, with chore list

This column is dedicated to parents who work outside the home, particularly during summer.

You get up early, get dressed for work, throw in a load of laundry, drive in traffic to your job and work all day to meet deadlines and keep customers and the boss happy.

You listen to people’s problems, eat a boring lunch and wish your feet didn’t hurt.

At the end of the day you drag yourself to the car, stop at the grocery store, fight more traffic and finally pull into your driveway. Then you walk in the door and look at the house. All the messes that were there that morning are still there, except bigger.

You turn to the family members who are home for the summer (out of school or not yet working), and say what millions of other parents are saying at that same moment:

“What did you do all day?”

It’s the most frequently asked question of the summer. And probably the most dreaded.

Teenagers hear this question and take their cue to assume a blank, deer-in-the-headlights stare.

“What?”

A clever youth might respond, “What was I supposed to do?” Or “When did you tell me to do that?” Or “I was going to do it but (fill in blank) … monsters from outer space attacked the neighbors’ house and I had to help save the planet.”

Or, my personal favorite, “It was too hot to mow the grass. So I went to the pool instead.”

The really savvy kids will sense trouble ahead, and reply, “Oh, I'm just getting ready to do that …” and then scoot off to do their chores.

Of course, we can guess how the day was spent: eating, watching TV, endlessly scrolling social media and texting friends.

There really weren’t any space aliens next door! (Well, maybe. I don’t know your neighborhood.)

My own mother worked outside the home from the time I was 9 years old. I spent summer days watching reruns of “Emergency 51” and “Gilligan’s Island,” eating all the snacks in the house and leaving a trail of dirty dishes.

Typically, mom arrived home around 4:10 p.m. so about 4:03 p.m., I ran around the house like a maniac, picking up empty soda cans, tossing dirty dishes in the dishwasher and folding a load of towels. (Folding square things is easy and fast.) If I really wanted to make it look like I had done something, I ran the vacuum at the last minute so the tracks were fresh when she walked in the door.

Of course, Mom knew this effort was a last-minute sprint. So, in the mornings, she left me to-do lists. And if that list wasn’t finished when she arrived home, oh boy, look out.

To help improve the chance of success, she called home during the day to remind me of the looming deadline. (“You have three hours to clear the house of any random kids and clean up the mess.”)

I recall one day when our dog threw up in the hallway. Ew, gross! Unable to maturely deal with the mess, I pretended I didn’t see it. But considering the poor dog was ill in the middle of the path to the bathroom, my lame excuse was quickly rejected. And I still had to clean it. (Funny what you remember 50 years later …)

Now that I’m the parent, I decided to copy my mother’s technique. I wrote a short list of a few easy chores: make your bed, put away your clean clothes, go outside and breathe fresh air…

Midday, I reminded my daughter of her chores. Rather than calling, I communicated with her as she prefers — by text.

“Did you finish everything on the list?” I typed.

The reply flashed across my phone screen: “What list?”

“You didn’t see that big yellow sticky note on the refrigerator?” (Don’t try to tell me you haven’t been near the refrigerator …)

“Now I do. OK. LOL.”

LOL? Did I say something funny?

Oh, the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

