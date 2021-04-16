Hazlett: Supporting our seniors

When her father was a resident of a local nursing home, Melissa Kwit of Bloomington visited him every week.
“He counted on seeing me,” she said. “Every week I brought his favorite olives for him to snack on. I held his hand. We looked at family photos.”
They cherished their time together, and when the end of his life was near in 2013, Melissa slept next to her father.
This past Christmas, Melissa’s thoughts turned to families who were unable to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities due to coronavirus restrictions. She imagined the stress and emotional toll the separation was taking on families and seniors. A good friend, who is a speech therapist for long-term care facilities, confirmed her concerns.
“People are lonely; even despondent,” the therapist said.
Melissa wanted to help.
Last summer, she began delivering sugar cookies from Denny’s Donuts to various nursing homes. Then she assembled “goodie bags” and dropped them off at the doors of facilities.
“Residents asked for specific things,” she said. “For instance, because they hadn’t had haircuts, some wanted barrettes.”
Melissa put the word out on social media and soon her friends responded. At Christmas, they filled 140 gifts bags, one for every resident at two Bloomington-Normal facilities.
You can imagine how grateful the residents, and the staff who care for them, were to receive the bags. And Melissa began to think, why can’t this be bigger?
She talked with her friend Scott Robbins, morning host at radio Cities 92.9, about expanding the effort. With the help of Scott and Great Plains Media, they began a communitywide effort called “Support Our Seniors.”
Once the call went out on Scott’s show, listeners acted. People donated 600 toothbrushes, tubes of lip balm and lotion and socks. (“We never have enough socks,” Melissa said.)
Amy’s Hallmark of Bloomington donated battery-operated stuffed animals which sing and move. These furry, mechanical creatures have been a big hit with residents.
“We asked people to write cards so seniors would know they are loved in McLean County. They are not forgotten,” Melissa said.
But what about now? Many area nursing homes recently reopened their doors to visitors. Is there still a need for support?
“Our purpose hasn’t changed,” says Chris Murphy, operations manager for Great Plains Media. “The needs of seniors are still there.”
Melissa added, “Some seniors have better means than others. There are many elderly who have no resources or family.”
At one Bloomington center, the staff was having trouble communicating with an unresponsive Alzheimer’s patient. Nothing seemed to break through to her. Then, they handed her a donated baby doll. The patient clutched the infant doll and bounced it on her knee.
Another resident had been praying for a neck pillow. Without knowing this, a Great Plains Media employee donated one. Organizers made the connection and the resident was thrilled to receive the new pillow.
Chris credits the success of the program to the amazing response of the community. “There’s been an outpouring of support. We announce on air specific items that are needed, and people go out and get it. The community is extremely generous.”
Items are listed on websites of the three Great Plains Media stations, www.cities929.com, www.1077thebull.com and www.magic995fm.com, under “Support Our Seniors.” Lists are frequently updated to reflect current needs and include things like pens, pencils, flashlights, hearing aid batteries, puzzles and big print books. Drop boxes for items are located at local businesses which are also listed on the websites.
Other local groups have been rolling up their sleeves as well. Farmer City Helping Hands 4-H group created baskets for residents and Panther Care Program at LeRoy Elementary School made cards and sun catchers.
“As soon as we’re able, we will visit residents and play music for them,” said Chris. “We’ll keep this program going. As long as there’s a need, we will help.”
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.