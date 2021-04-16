Hazlett: Supporting our seniors

At one Bloomington center, the staff was having trouble communicating with an unresponsive Alzheimer’s patient. Nothing seemed to break through to her. Then, they handed her a donated baby doll. The patient clutched the infant doll and bounced it on her knee.

Another resident had been praying for a neck pillow. Without knowing this, a Great Plains Media employee donated one. Organizers made the connection and the resident was thrilled to receive the new pillow.

Chris credits the success of the program to the amazing response of the community. “There’s been an outpouring of support. We announce on air specific items that are needed, and people go out and get it. The community is extremely generous.”

Items are listed on websites of the three Great Plains Media stations, www.cities929.com, www.1077thebull.com and www.magic995fm.com, under “Support Our Seniors.” Lists are frequently updated to reflect current needs and include things like pens, pencils, flashlights, hearing aid batteries, puzzles and big print books. Drop boxes for items are located at local businesses which are also listed on the websites.