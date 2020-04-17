Hazlett: Tears, cheers and a little off the top

A few thoughts on what we’re all living through right now, some serious and some otherwise.
First, I learned crying is messy when you’re wearing a face mask.
Normally when you cry, tears stream down your cheeks and your nose drips. But if you’re wearing a protective mask, you can’t wipe off your face or blow your nose. It’s a mess, but you deal with it (and try not to sneeze).
My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I had ourselves a good little cry the other day, and afterward, we felt better. All week, the stress and uncertainty of the future were weighing heavily on our shoulders. COVID-19 has complicated everyone’s life, in many cases tragically. The virus makes dealing with life’s “normal” challenges — Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, unemployment, addiction, etc. — even harder. We keep waiting for the day when the sun finally breaks through these dark clouds.
I hadn’t seen my best friend in a couple months, so when I learned she had a medical appointment at a facility near my house, I begged her to drive down my street.
“I’ll stand in the driveway as you go by!” I said.
Wearing a mask and gloves, I stood outside and waved to my lifelong friend who was also wearing a mask. I couldn’t see much of her face, but I knew she was smiling at me. Then she started to cry and so did I. She blew me a kiss before we each headed back to the isolated safety of our homes.
Is this what life has come to? Glimpses of loved ones behind glass? No hugs, no kisses? Separation of friends and family with no predicted end date? It is all very sad and lonely.
Still, I was grateful to see her and was assured she saw me, waving my arms and jumping up and down like a maniac. (The neighbors probably wondered, “Now what is she up to?”)
Later, Muriel Ann and I spoke on the phone.
“I felt better after I cried,” she said.
Me, too. It was like a relief valve, releasing some of the emotional pressure.
“We just have to keep going, day by day,” she said. “We can spare a few moments for worry or self pity, but then we must get on with it.”
Yes, and get on with it, we will.
***
The second discovery I made this week is do-it-yourself haircuts aren’t so bad. This is easy for me to say because I was the one with the scissors, not sitting in the chair.
My stepfather was starting to look a little shaggy, so I offered to trim his hair using a pair of electric clippers my husband provided.
“I’ve cut hair before,” I stated with confidence.
“When?” he asked.
“Uh, 1999…”
But my beloved stepfather is a practical man, and after weighing his options (home haircut or finalist in a Sasquatch lookalike contest), he accepted the risk.
“Just don’t cut off my ear,” he said. (You’d like the Van Gogh special, you say?)
How hard can this be, I thought, studying the trimmer.
“Hey, this has a drawing of a dog on it…”
I telephoned my husband. “Is this what you use to groom the dogs?”
“Yes,” he said, “and they look very dapper, if I do say so myself…”
In addition to being practical, my stepfather is very funny. He started to bark.
What the heck, I thought, and began to cut.
“You know, quarantine mullets are very popular right now,” I said, carefully cutting the hair around his ears.
Five minutes later, we were finished and my stepdad looked like his normal self. No mullet, no styling fit for a spaniel, no loss of blood.
“Looks good,” I said, “and you still have one of your sideburns!”
Hang in there, dear readers. We’ll get through this, one trim at a time.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!