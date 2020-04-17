Hazlett: Tears, cheers and a little off the top

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few thoughts on what we’re all living through right now, some serious and some otherwise.

First, I learned crying is messy when you’re wearing a face mask.

Normally when you cry, tears stream down your cheeks and your nose drips. But if you’re wearing a protective mask, you can’t wipe off your face or blow your nose. It’s a mess, but you deal with it (and try not to sneeze).

My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I had ourselves a good little cry the other day, and afterward, we felt better. All week, the stress and uncertainty of the future were weighing heavily on our shoulders. COVID-19 has complicated everyone’s life, in many cases tragically. The virus makes dealing with life’s “normal” challenges — Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, unemployment, addiction, etc. — even harder. We keep waiting for the day when the sun finally breaks through these dark clouds.

I hadn’t seen my best friend in a couple months, so when I learned she had a medical appointment at a facility near my house, I begged her to drive down my street.

“I’ll stand in the driveway as you go by!” I said.