Hazlett: The business of hand sanitizer and hygiene

When we sat down to dinner a few nights ago, my husband’s nose twitched.
“What’s that awful smell?” he asked.
I knew he wasn’t talking about the enticing aroma of beef barley soup and baked bread. There could be no mistaking our yummy dinner as the source of an overpowering floral scent which made our eyes water and the dogs bark.
“It’s hand sanitizer from the gas station,” I said. Really, the smell of gasoline was less offensive.
Even after scrubbing with Lava soap, my super weapon against hand tough stains, I couldn’t wash away the stench. At the sink, I did my best impression of Lady Macbeth, obsessively cleaning my hands and cursing, “Out damn sanitizer spot!”
But that’s the risky business of hygiene now. Sanitizer dispensers are conveniently located everywhere — restaurants, doctors’ offices, retail shops, etc. — but you don’t know what you’ll get when you hit the pump handle. It’s a roll of the dice.
You could be rewarded with a tiny dollop of fresh-scented foam from a friendly automatic dispenser or you could be slimed by a blast of thick, gross-feeling liquid that oozes over your entire hand. Then what do you do? Wipe it on your shirt? Scrape it onto your car’s steering wheel?
It’s a real bummer when the dispenser gives you a mega squirt, enough for five hands. That’s when you turn to your friends and slather it on them. Or you can try to dry the liquid by waving your hands in the air as if you’re fighting off a swarm of gnats.
Hand sanitizer has definitely been added to most shopping lists, and, as a result, people are becoming educated cleanser consumers.
“You can’t buy any old hand sanitizer,” says my friend Taylor. “You have to smell it first and check the ingredients.”
That is if you can find it.
Like toilet paper and paper towels, sanitizer supplies have occasionally run short during the pandemic. The hottest Christmas gift of 2020 may not be an iPad, Furby or Hatchimal; some lucky child may find in their stocking a bottle of fresh citrus Germ-X hand sanitizer.
Not to be thwarted by shortages, and inspired by a burst of do-it-yourself enthusiasm, some of my friends are making their own hand sanitizer. After mixing the concoction, they sniff it for the best blend of aromas and test the fluid for desired viscosity.
“Are you producing disinfectant or a fine wine?” I ask.
They’ve become sanitizer sommeliers. Just ask them.
“For pairing with rigorous hand washing, we recommend a fruity-scented 2020 vintage, regionally handcrafted from the basement of Susie at 1963 Smith Lane. …
“… This artisanal blend combines the drippings of an aloe plant, two-thirds cup of isopropyl, some smelly strawberry oil and, for a touch of vibrant color, the last tomatoes from this year’s backyard garden crop. …
“… Not sure about it? We’ll try a sample flight … hold out your hands …” (Don’t drink it!!)
Taylor has developed her own rating system for selecting sanitizer. Factors for desirability are as follows: appealing smell, pleasant consistency, store availability and a clean feel after use.
“Didn’t you forget something?” I asked. “Effectiveness! Does the product really kill germs?”
Duh, she says. That’s assumed.
Recently, she was reminded of another important factor: storage. After sitting in direct sunlight in a hot car, a bottle of sanitizer exploded when Taylor opened it.
“I drove for two and a half hours covered in sanitizer,” she said. Sounds like a bad horror movie.
On a serious safety note, remember hand sanitizer contains alcohol and is flammable.
Who knew personal hygiene would get so complicated?
Perhaps with the beginning of October we’ll get a Halloween treat … pumpkin spice scented hand wipes or maybe even sanitizer with a caramel apple aroma? As long as it’s not sticky.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
