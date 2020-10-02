Hazlett: The business of hand sanitizer and hygiene

When we sat down to dinner a few nights ago, my husband’s nose twitched.

“What’s that awful smell?” he asked.

I knew he wasn’t talking about the enticing aroma of beef barley soup and baked bread. There could be no mistaking our yummy dinner as the source of an overpowering floral scent which made our eyes water and the dogs bark.

“It’s hand sanitizer from the gas station,” I said. Really, the smell of gasoline was less offensive.

Even after scrubbing with Lava soap, my super weapon against hand tough stains, I couldn’t wash away the stench. At the sink, I did my best impression of Lady Macbeth, obsessively cleaning my hands and cursing, “Out damn sanitizer spot!”

But that’s the risky business of hygiene now. Sanitizer dispensers are conveniently located everywhere — restaurants, doctors’ offices, retail shops, etc. — but you don’t know what you’ll get when you hit the pump handle. It’s a roll of the dice.

You could be rewarded with a tiny dollop of fresh-scented foam from a friendly automatic dispenser or you could be slimed by a blast of thick, gross-feeling liquid that oozes over your entire hand. Then what do you do? Wipe it on your shirt? Scrape it onto your car’s steering wheel?