Hazlett: The comfort of 'Old Girl'

I pulled “Old Girl” out of the closet this week.

That’s the nickname of an old barn coat which once belonged to my grandmother. Soft and familiar, the jacket is more than 25 years old.

I have to admit, after the heartache I’ve experienced this year, putting on the coat felt safe and reassuring, like getting a hug from my grandmother. It brought tears to my eyes.

Years ago, I shared the story of “Old Girl” with you, dear readers. I was surprised how many people wrote to tell me they also have a favorite jacket or sweater which they find comforting.

With the cooler temperatures this week, maybe you reached into the closet for your special jacket as well. Tried and true, a treasured coat can warm more than your body; it can cheer your soul.

My grandmother actually had two barn coats. Here’s the story of how I became the lucky wearer of one.

For many years, Grandma wore a green coat made of brushed cotton, with big buttons and deep pockets. Unlike some preppy customers nowadays who like this style but have never visited a farm, she wore hers while actually working in a barn.