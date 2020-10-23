Hazlett: The comfort of 'Old Girl'

I pulled “Old Girl” out of the closet this week.
That’s the nickname of an old barn coat which once belonged to my grandmother. Soft and familiar, the jacket is more than 25 years old.
I have to admit, after the heartache I’ve experienced this year, putting on the coat felt safe and reassuring, like getting a hug from my grandmother. It brought tears to my eyes.
Years ago, I shared the story of “Old Girl” with you, dear readers. I was surprised how many people wrote to tell me they also have a favorite jacket or sweater which they find comforting.
With the cooler temperatures this week, maybe you reached into the closet for your special jacket as well. Tried and true, a treasured coat can warm more than your body; it can cheer your soul.
My grandmother actually had two barn coats. Here’s the story of how I became the lucky wearer of one.
For many years, Grandma wore a green coat made of brushed cotton, with big buttons and deep pockets. Unlike some preppy customers nowadays who like this style but have never visited a farm, she wore hers while actually working in a barn.
She called the garment “Old Girl,” and it hung by the back door for easy access at chore time. Soft and worn, Old Girl was durable and timeless. Just like her.
Folks who live in the country know there’s no such thing as city garbage pickup; most trash is burned there on the property. My grandparents had an outdoor fire pit specifically for burning refuse.
One windy day while Grandma was burning trash, a flame caught her arm. Thankfully, she was okay, but Old Girl was damaged. The sleeve had a large hole with singed edges.
True to her thrifty nature, Gram continued to wear the coat. After all, what’s a little wear and tear to a coat you don for farm chores? My aunt, however, thought her mother deserved a new coat so the old “Old Girl” was retired. Gram proudly wore the new green coat, almost identical to the old one.
Gram and I often took long walks together on the road along the fields. When the temperature turned cool, she wore the beloved coat. Unlike me, she didn’t mind the wind or rain; she was made of sterner stuff.
It’s been many years since my grandmother passed away. In the months following her death, the family sorted her belongings and emptied the homestead. After everyone had returned to their own homes, I walked to the farmhouse for a final check, and roamed aimlessly from room to room.
Something prompted me to open an upstairs closet door and peek inside. Expecting to see nothing, I was surprised to find a garment bag. Puzzled, I unzipped the bag.
Inside was Old Girl.
What is Gram’s coat doing here after all these weeks, and in this particular closet, I wondered. We had gone through everything, but here was her favorite, oddly left behind.
I removed it from the plastic, eager to feel a tangible connection to my lost loved one. Hesitantly, I slipped it on. We wore the same size and it fit perfectly.
I looked heavenward and asked, “Did you put Old Girl here for me to find?” It began to rain so I buttoned the coat to the top and pulled the collar up to my ears. I quietly locked the front door and walked home.
Now, when the weather is brisk, I wear the coat and think of my grandmother. Wearing it has always made me feel strong, like her, ready to battle nature and tackle farm chores.
The gale forces of 2020 may have blown us about, causing anxiety or grief, but that’s exactly when we should reach for our trusted favorites, like an old coat or sweater. Comforted by familiarity and reliability, we can “pull up our collars” and be about our business.
No matter what shape or form, our “Old Girl” is here to protect and keep us warm.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
