Hazlett: The good news of Easter

The pandemic not only caused significant death, but interrupted how we grieve. Some of our traditional mourning practices, such as visitations and funerals, were upended.

In the past 12 months, I have attended “drive-by” visitations where I expressed my sympathies through the car window. I consoled relatives and former classmates via texts and cards. And, in August, I spoke at the funeral of my own best friend. (We considered ourselves fortunate to even have a service because of changing regulations around gatherings.)

You may be asking, so what does all this have to do with Easter?

Many of us long to believe that death is not the final chapter. We hope the end of our lives on earth is not the end of our journey. We don’t want to expect, as one writer put it, “the death that awaits us is an awful collapse into nothingness.”

The good news of Easter is the death of our human bodies is not the end, but actually the beginning of our next chapter.

The Christian faith tells us Jesus Christ died on Good Friday, rose from the dead three days later and eventually ascended into heaven. Like him, we can experience a new life after death. He said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he may die. Do you believe?”