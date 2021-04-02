Hazlett: The good news of Easter

What a difference a year makes.
At this time last year, Easter was all but cancelled. Church doors were closed, egg hunts were cancelled and extended families stayed apart, settling instead for virtual gatherings. The entire world, it seemed, was on lockdown.
Last April we were struggling with uncertainty and fear caused by the pandemic. Little did we know then there were many more months ahead filled with isolation and confusion.
Thankfully, Easter 2021 provides a more optimistic outlook. Vaccines are giving us the confidence to cautiously emerge from the grimness of last year, and there are small but sure signs of “normalcy.” Eggs are being colored, baskets are being filled with chocolate and some families are planning to reunite. (Why, there’s even a ham in our fridge waiting to be cooked!)
No matter what your plans are this weekend, spring and Easter bring the opportunity for hope and a spirit of renewal. This year, Sunday’s celebration is particularly meaningful for me. Let me share why.
Over the past year, I think I’ve been more aware of death and my own mortality than any other point in my life. There’s an old superstition that death comes in threes, but in 2020, it came in dozens. For weeks, including last week, I received news that a friend, a neighbor or the parent of a friend had passed away. During these unusual times, it seems like everyone has experienced — or knows someone who has experienced — loss.
The pandemic not only caused significant death, but interrupted how we grieve. Some of our traditional mourning practices, such as visitations and funerals, were upended.
In the past 12 months, I have attended “drive-by” visitations where I expressed my sympathies through the car window. I consoled relatives and former classmates via texts and cards. And, in August, I spoke at the funeral of my own best friend. (We considered ourselves fortunate to even have a service because of changing regulations around gatherings.)
You may be asking, so what does all this have to do with Easter?
Many of us long to believe that death is not the final chapter. We hope the end of our lives on earth is not the end of our journey. We don’t want to expect, as one writer put it, “the death that awaits us is an awful collapse into nothingness.”
The good news of Easter is the death of our human bodies is not the end, but actually the beginning of our next chapter.
The Christian faith tells us Jesus Christ died on Good Friday, rose from the dead three days later and eventually ascended into heaven. Like him, we can experience a new life after death. He said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he may die. Do you believe?”
The last time I saw my beloved friend, I held her hand and talked. She was alert and listening, but didn’t open her eyes. When the moment arrived for me to leave, I said, “The next time I see you will be in heaven.”
Tears started streaming down her face. I said, “Now no crying! Heaven will be glorious! It will be wonderful!”
And I meant it. Even at the saddest moment of my life, I didn’t despair.
Through his death and rising, Jesus gives our broken bodies and spirits the promise of a complete and wondrous rebirth. In heaven, we will experience an eternal, beautiful life beyond the existence we know today, untouched by pain and free from sorrow.
When I left my friend, I didn’t say “goodbye.” Rather, I said, “See you again someday.”
I am confident of it because I have the confidence of the resurrection.
There is joyous hope, dear readers. Lift up your hearts; Easter is nearly here.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.