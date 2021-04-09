Hazlett: The hum of lawnmowers

Did you hear an almost forgotten, but familiar, sound this week? It was no April Fool joke; your ears did not deceive you. It was the hum of lawnmowers.

It’s hard to believe there’s grass tall enough to cut. Our own backyard looks as if it’s still waking up from its winter nap. But if the neighbors are busting out their mowers, I suspect it won’t be too long before our machine makes its spring debut. It will be released from the dark confines of the garage into the gloriously warm and sunny outdoors.

It reminds me of the exciting days when the riding mower was new. Here’s what I wrote at the time.

What was that flash of yellow whizzing by the kitchen window? Why, it’s my beloved, pretending he is the Mario Andretti of the backyard. And the cackling sound? It’s not the crunch of twigs. Rather, it’s gleeful laughter coming from the turf titan aboard his new Cub Cadet mower, racing along at 7 mph.

Neighbors enviously lean on the fence to watch. The children across the street ask for a ride. I’m just relieved he finally bought a new mower.