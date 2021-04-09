Hazlett: The hum of lawnmowers

Did you hear an almost forgotten, but familiar, sound this week? It was no April Fool joke; your ears did not deceive you. It was the hum of lawnmowers.
It’s hard to believe there’s grass tall enough to cut. Our own backyard looks as if it’s still waking up from its winter nap. But if the neighbors are busting out their mowers, I suspect it won’t be too long before our machine makes its spring debut. It will be released from the dark confines of the garage into the gloriously warm and sunny outdoors.
It reminds me of the exciting days when the riding mower was new. Here’s what I wrote at the time.
What was that flash of yellow whizzing by the kitchen window? Why, it’s my beloved, pretending he is the Mario Andretti of the backyard. And the cackling sound? It’s not the crunch of twigs. Rather, it’s gleeful laughter coming from the turf titan aboard his new Cub Cadet mower, racing along at 7 mph.
Neighbors enviously lean on the fence to watch. The children across the street ask for a ride. I’m just relieved he finally bought a new mower.
Twenty years ago, when my husband moved to Illinois from California, he chose this house not for its layout or closet space, but for its Midwestern yard. Leaving a metropolis with postage stamp-size lots, he was excited at the prospect of actually mowing grass. Real grass. With weeds and everything.
“You’re really a farmer at heart,” I tell him.
In 1997, my husband bought an MTD Yard Machine riding lawn mower from Montgomery Ward which solidly performed for two decades. It was not without challenges, mind you, but he nursed the mower along year after year, for “one more season.”
He fixed the starter, repaired three leaking tires, replaced numerous batteries, relocated the fuel filter (because the original was too hard to reach) and amazingly replaced the front axle.
“Why do you keep fixing it?” I asked, but already knowing the answer. It’s obvious: Because he could.
A retired engineer, my husband finds the challenge of do-it-yourself work too hard to resist.
Then, last fall, I watched him push the old mower to the curb. A leak threatened a new repair too costly to justify.
It was time to declare victory and move on.
About February he began what I nicknamed “the search.” Many hours were dedicated to reading online reviews of riding lawn mowers.
On the list of mower requirements was a “zero turn” feature (meaning there’s no donut hole of uncut grass when the mower goes in a circle). Most importantly, said my practical mate, the new mower had to fit in the same space in the garage.
Because he’s a believer in shopping locally, he visited several area shops to test drive mowers. Over dinner each night, he reported results. It was like eating with the editor of “Consumer Reports.”
“This model has four anti-scalping wheels; others have only two. And, this one can mow going backward!”
You’d think he was preparing for a career as greenskeeper at Augusta National.
Finally, a purchase was made and a flatbed truck arrived at our house with the new 23-horsepower beauty. What a proud moment for the family as it was rolled onto the driveway. And, hey, we got a nifty free hat, too.
Rainy weather delayed the inaugural mowing, but patience made the first ride even sweeter. The grass was tall, just begging to be cut.
My sweetheart hit the racetrack, er, I mean, yard, at full throttle, zipping around trees and zooming along the fence. Say, did that thing come with flame decals on the sides?
Our next door neighbor saw the yellow flash streak past his rose bushes and yelled, “So you finally got a new one!”
Also an engineer, our neighbor has been doing fix-it-yourself repairs to his lawn mower all these years as well. Looks like he’s the last man standing in the Neighborhood Iron Lawn Tractor competition.
Spring is in the air and all is right in the world with man and mower. Here’s to another 20 years.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.