Hazlett: This job is outstanding in its field

A Central Illinois cornfield is a beautiful sight to behold in late July, especially if you’re driving along Route 66 late in the day.

An emerald sea of stalks reflects the setting sun while golden tassels wave gently in the breeze. It’s one of nature’s finest masterpieces.

But if you’re walking in the middle of a cornfield on a humid summer day, you might not feel the same level of appreciation for Mother Nature’s handiwork. Cornfields can be muddy, sticky, sopping wet and baking hot all on the same day. Those of you who have detasseled corn know this is true.

What’s detasseling? It’s a pollination technique for corn which requires removing the tassel at the top of corn stalks. That releases pollen which is blown by the wind, pollinating nearby stalks.

Detasseling season is about three weeks long. Laborers, mostly teenagers, walk up and down the rows, pulling tassels by hand. The pay is pretty good, but the work is hard. Those of us who detasseled in our youth consider the experience a badge of honor. Some people loved the job and others (like yours truly) barely survived.

We boarded buses well before dawn and headed to fields. Morning dew made the fields a muddy mess, turning shoes into concrete blocks, and leaving us drenched. To keep dry, we wore Hefty garbage bags with holes cut for our arms to stick out.

By noon, we had stripped off the plastic bags because the field was like an oven. In the meantime, we dealt with flying insects and sharp stalks that scraped our faces and arms. And corn rash. Did I mention corn rash?

The day’s highlight was break, when we collapsed under the nearest shade tree and devoured our sack lunches. If there was no tree, we crowded into the small area of shade cast by the crew boss’ truck.

At the end of the day I showered off layers of mud and collapsed into bed until the alarm rang again at 3 a.m. It was the summer of rinse and repeat.

My friend Jane detasseled corn for four years.

“I still remember being soaked to the bone in the morning and boiled in the afternoons,” she said. “We left town at 4:30 a.m. to work in DeKalb fields. I still hate the song ‘Afternoon Delight’ because it was a big hit then and always playing on the radio at 4 a.m. We froze our sandwiches and snacks overnight so they’d be thawed by noon; there weren’t many cooler options back then.”

Other people, however, have very fond memories of detasseling and have kept in close contact with their fellow crew members. A few even met their future spouses while working in the cornfields.

One friend claimed walking beans is harder work than detasseling, but I did that job a few seasons, too, and beg to differ. My opinion is all field work is hard, honest labor. 40 years after my days in the fields, I’ll stick to appreciating the view from afar.

