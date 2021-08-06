Hazlett: This summer's question: a pool or a pond?

In the movie classic “Caddyshack,” the groundskeeper, played by Bill Murray, asks golfer Ty Webb, played by Chevy Chase, “You got a pool over there?”

Ty replies, “We have a pool and a pond. The pond would be good for you.”

Unlike Murray’s character Carl Spackler, this summer I have been swimming in both a pool and a pond! It’s pretty amazing since I have the same affection for wearing a swimsuit as I do standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Swimming in a pond is easy. There’s nobody around. Who cares what you look like? I wear quick-dry board shorts, a top and mesh swim shoes (so my feet don’t touch that slimy stuff on the bottom of the pond).

“You’re not really planning to swim in that water, are you?” asked a person who lives nearby.

Sure, why not?

“It’s ok if you don’t mind swimming with snakes and muskrats and snapping turtles…”

Snakes? Hmm. Maybe I’ll just float on a raft.

Have you checked out the variety of flotation devices available these days? Forget the scorching hot inter tube of your youth that burned the skin off the back of your legs and poked you with the inflation stem. Today there are four-person party floats, inflatable docks and motorized water tubes. (“Why float when you can drive?”)

In the woods, there are no witnesses as you repeatedly attempt to get on the raft in the water. It’s like the tree that falls and no one hears it. If the raft shoots out from underneath your body 10 times before you finally secure your backside, does it matter?

Preparing to float was like packing for a week at camp. Hat and sunglasses? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Deep Woods® insect repellent? Check. I wondered if the combination of sunscreen and bug spray would turn my skin green, but at least I’d avoid sunburn and mosquitoes.

It was all worth it. What’s more peaceful than drifting on a lake with a gentle breeze caressing the water? Why, I even saw a bird above me, doing lazy circles in the sky.

Wait. That’s a buzzard. And he thinks I’m his lunch. My sturdy legs must look like the all-you-can-eat-buffet at Pizza Ranch from that bird’s-eye view.

Too late, I realized, I had forgotten something important on my checklist. A paddle. What’s that saying about up a creek?

I discovered climbing off a raft is easier than climbing on, especially when you think you might be attacked by vultures.

My next aquatic adventure was a pool party at a friend’s house. The in-ground pool features a reverse osmosis water purification system. Translation: clear water and no reptiles!

Unfortunately, board shorts wouldn’t do for this occasion; I was forced into “the dreaded swimsuit search.” Traditionally-built women like me don’t shop for swimwear style; we’re looking for coverage and support.

I found an acceptable swim dress with a skirt and tummy control surplus wrap that crossed in front to prevent a wardrobe malfunction, if you know what I mean. This thing had more support than the Brooklyn Bridge.

I texted a photo of the one-piece to Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet.

What do you think? I asked Sissy, who, by the way, is super slim.

“Looks like a dress I would wear to a cocktail party or on a date,” she answered. “Are you sure it’s a swimsuit?”

Yes, I’m sure! It’s made of Lycra® and is chlorine resistant! Oh, never mind!

At the party, I ducked into a small power room to change from street clothes into the spandex swim dress. It was like trying to put on a wedding gown in an airplane lavatory.

After slipping into the water, I noticed the skirt material floated around me like some gingham inter tube. Then I saw Sissy, wearing a cute maillot and hiding under a tree.

“What are you doing?” I asked.

“Even though I have on SPF 100 sunscreen, I’m afraid of sunburn,” she said.

“Say no more,” I told my friend.

A pool or a pond? The house is good for us.

