Hazlett: Those goodbyes at college can be moving

It’s Labor Day weekend and, by my estimates, the college freshmen who went off to school two weeks ago are just about to run out of clean socks.
Not too many students have storage space for more than 14 pairs of socks — or even own that many for that matter. One college freshman I know headed off to an out-of-state-university last month with just two or three changes of clothes. (He packed himself.)
“Uh, you know you’re not coming back home for a while, right?” his mom said. “You may need to take more than two pairs of underwear.” Unless he plans on doing laundry every other day. Or worse.
Thirty years ago, I was a freshman at Illinois State University. All summer, my mom collected supplies and staged them on the extra bed at home. The surprise item of the pile was a mini “tool kit” mom found at K-Mart for $1. It had a tiny handle and six screw driver attachments. That tool kit ended up being used by every female student on the 16th floor of Hewett Hall and even a few males from Watterson.
On moving day, the elevator lines at the dorm were so long, my stepfather got tired of waiting and decided to take the stairs. He carried the mini fridge all the way up 16 flights.
“Her sophomore year we were smarter,” he said to my husband last week. “We didn’t take everything that first trip, and brought another load later.”
“Yes,” agreed my mom. “We didn’t need to take the Christmas tree the first day…”
For every freshman and family, there comes the big goodbye moment, when the family finally has to leave the student. It can be traumatic.
My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder remembers when her parents took her to Drake University in Iowa.
“They had everything packed in the farm pickup, and as we pulled up to the dorm, volunteer students were there to help us unload.”
But the line of traffic had to keep moving, and after the truck was emptied, Muriel Ann’s parents pulled away from the curb. She expected them to circle back, but they didn’t. They just kept driving.
“I stood there for a while waiting until I realized they had headed home,” she said.
Years later, when Muriel Ann took her own son to college, she purposefully hung around a while. So long, in fact, her son said, “Mom, see those girls over there? I want to talk to them. Don’t you need to go home now?”
My own goodbye moment was one of mixed emotions. For my mom and me, the summer of 1981 was a long one. (Rumor has it 17-year-old girls can be a little bit full of themselves.)
After helping me settle into the dorm room, my stepfather gave me a hug goodbye and shed a few tears. Mom was already in the hallway.
“The elevator’s here!” she called. And then they were gone.
I sat on the bed and wondered, “Now what?”
Luckily, a girl from the room next door stopped by and said, “Let’s go to Garcia’s pizza!” It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
During my junior and senior years, my boyfriend was from my hometown so I went home nearly every weekend.
“How was I supposed to miss you?” mom says now. “Even when we changed your bedroom into a den, it didn’t stop you from coming home all the time. There you were, using all the toilet paper and dumping your dirty laundry in a heap by the washer...”
Well that’s not the way I remember it, but for some reason I never did run out of clean socks.
