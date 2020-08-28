Hazlett: Those goodbyes at college can be moving

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This column originally ran Sept. 3, 2011.

It’s Labor Day weekend and, by my estimates, the college freshmen who went off to school two weeks ago are just about to run out of clean socks.

Not too many students have storage space for more than 14 pairs of socks — or even own that many for that matter. One college freshman I know headed off to an out-of-state-university last month with just two or three changes of clothes. (He packed himself.)

“Uh, you know you’re not coming back home for a while, right?” his mom said. “You may need to take more than two pairs of underwear.” Unless he plans on doing laundry every other day. Or worse.

Thirty years ago, I was a freshman at Illinois State University. All summer, my mom collected supplies and staged them on the extra bed at home. The surprise item of the pile was a mini “tool kit” mom found at K-Mart for $1. It had a tiny handle and six screw driver attachments. That tool kit ended up being used by every female student on the 16th floor of Hewett Hall and even a few males from Watterson.

On moving day, the elevator lines at the dorm were so long, my stepfather got tired of waiting and decided to take the stairs. He carried the mini fridge all the way up 16 flights.