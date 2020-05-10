Hazlett: Two mothers, one life: How memories remain shared

Like past years, I plan to honor my mom today, but this Mother’s Day is different.
As I’ve previously written, my mom has Alzheimer’s disease. It’s been a while since she knew my name and, more often than not, she doesn’t recall details of my childhood. It’s a shattering blow, but our family is doing our best to deal with the effects of this tragic disease.
You might think today — traditionally a day for flowers, cards and phone calls — might be overshadowed with sadness for us. Certainly, I expect bittersweet moments, but we are determined to focus on gratitude and celebrate the awesome woman Mom was — and still is.
Even though she does not remember the afternoon she brought me home from the hospital, the matching clothes she sewed for Raggedy Ann and me, or the sage guidance she provided over the years, I plan to share many memories with her, and thank her. This is a day for love and appreciation.
When I was eight, my parents divorced, and Mom took a job at a local factory. Despite the major adjustments in our lives, she grew in her role as mother. More confident and determined, she was a living lesson for me about the importance of self-reliance. She says we “grew up together,” but it never felt that way to me. I always thought she knew exactly what she was doing.
She met my beloved stepfather in 1972 on a blind date arranged by our mailman. Their marriage has been an inspirational model of respect, kindness and compassion. During these recent times of caregiving, I have been a witness to their great love story. My parents are fulfilling the vows they exchanged, “in sickness and in health, 'til death do us part.”
After I graduated from college and was fully employed, Mom decided to go into business for herself. She claimed a motivational talk by Oprah Winfrey inspired her to go for it. She and my stepdad owned and operated a Hallmark store for many years and were very active in the Pontiac business community. Mom won awards for her professional success, but even then, she described herself as “Susan’s mom.”
All her life, Mom has loved words, poems and puns. She has a gift for clever phrases, and even now she surprises us with random witticisms. The year 2020, she said, would be when “everyone has perfect vision.” (Oh, if she only understood the things our world has seen this year.)
Not long ago I read a poem which summed up my feelings about this stage in our lives. I wish I could say I wrote it, but the credit goes to author Joann Snow Duncanson. In her day, my mom would have appreciated it, too.
“Two Mothers Remembered”
I had two mothers — two mothers I claim;
two different people, yet with the same name.
Two separate women, diverse by design;
but I loved them both because they were mine.
The first was the mother who carried me here;
gave birth and nurtured and launched my career.
She was the one whose features I bear;
complete with the facial expressions I wear.
She gave her love, which follows me yet;
along with the examples in life she set.
As I got older, she somehow younger grew;
and we’d laugh as just mothers and daughters do.
But then came the time that her mind clouded so;
and I sensed that the mother I knew would soon go.
So quickly she changed and turned into the other;
a stranger who dressed in the clothes of my mother.
Oh, she looked the same, at least at arm’s length;
but now she was the child and I was her strength.
We’d come full circle, we women three;
my mother the first, the second and me.
And if my own children should come to a day,
When a new mother comes and the old goes away;
I’d ask of them nothing that I didn’t do,
Love both your mothers as both have loved you.
