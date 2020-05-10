Hazlett: Two mothers, one life: How memories remain shared

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like past years, I plan to honor my mom today, but this Mother’s Day is different.

As I’ve previously written, my mom has Alzheimer’s disease. It’s been a while since she knew my name and, more often than not, she doesn’t recall details of my childhood. It’s a shattering blow, but our family is doing our best to deal with the effects of this tragic disease.

You might think today — traditionally a day for flowers, cards and phone calls — might be overshadowed with sadness for us. Certainly, I expect bittersweet moments, but we are determined to focus on gratitude and celebrate the awesome woman Mom was — and still is.

Even though she does not remember the afternoon she brought me home from the hospital, the matching clothes she sewed for Raggedy Ann and me, or the sage guidance she provided over the years, I plan to share many memories with her, and thank her. This is a day for love and appreciation.

When I was eight, my parents divorced, and Mom took a job at a local factory. Despite the major adjustments in our lives, she grew in her role as mother. More confident and determined, she was a living lesson for me about the importance of self-reliance. She says we “grew up together,” but it never felt that way to me. I always thought she knew exactly what she was doing.