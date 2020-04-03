Hazlett: Videos provide new view into home life

My stepdad and I had our first video chat last night. With new social distancing precautions and stay-at-home orders in place, I thought it would be good for us to have another way to communicate than just the telephone.
“Now we can see each other when we call,” I explained. Just like the Jetsons. (Funny, he didn’t remember the 1970s cartoon as well as I did. Probably because he was working Saturday mornings …)
So, you may ask, what was the topic of our first videoconference? What we were eating for dinner, of course. I watched my stepdad take a bite of pork tenderloin as he sat at his dining table and he watched my husband in our kitchen put frozen tater tots on a cookie sheet.
“There you have it,” I later observed. “After decades of engineering advances, we used our state-of-the-art communication capability to say, ‘Yum, this tastes good!’”
Technology — it’s what’s for dinner.
Videoconferencing is nothing new. People use it at work to do business and families use FaceTime to catch up. But during this unprecedented pandemic, I have noticed something different on television and social media. TV journalists, celebrities and influencers who normally “broadcast” from studios are now video-casting from home.
I’m fascinated — and occasionally horrified — by the rare glimpse into their personal worlds. We’re suddenly seeing inside people’s apartments, living rooms, home offices and even bedrooms.
There’s a disturbing trend of blah colored walls out there. I mean, boring! Apparently not many New York City reporters spend much time at home, because their dwellings look practically empty. But oddly, nearly all of them are sitting in front of bookshelves impressively lined with books. Are they really avid readers or are they trying to appear well read?
And then there are business people and politicians who are videoconferencing not from their offices, but from their homes. The images you see on the margins of the screen can make you feel a little uneasy about this sneak peek into their private lives. You think, I respect this person’s brand, so, please don’t let me see his prized collection of clown paintings or his cat licking eggs out of the pan on the stove.
I once attended a video call where a woman removed a controversial piece of artwork from the wall behind her to avoid embarrassment. Unfortunately, she merely leaned the artwork against her desk, still in full camera view. (We were all busy turning our heads sideways to get a better look.)
Of course, the same could be said for me if I were reporting live from my family room. Viewers could comment, “When was the last time she washed her hair?” or “Did you notice she isn’t really certain what day it is?”
During these unusual times, however, we’re connecting in new ways which can be unexpectedly wonderful. People are discovering authenticity in live video that makes virtual gatherings more relatable.
Two local priests have been celebrating daily Mass at their home (the rectory) via Facebook Live and attracting a large viewership. One of the priests has a new puppy that occasionally treats the audience to an off-camera bark. And it’s OK; people understand.
What parent working from home hasn’t had to explain to co-workers on the phone that the ruckus they hear is a child who wants a snack? Or just dropped the Roku remote in the toilet?
Last week, Walmart reported an interesting trend: an increase in the sale of shirts, but not bottoms. This may be because people working from home appear on video only from the waist up. Who knows what they’re wearing below camera view.
Really, I don’t want to know if you’re wearing Hello Kitty pajamas or a beach towel on the bottom. That’s your business. You shelter in peace; I’ll just shelter my eyes.
