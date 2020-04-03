Hazlett: Videos provide new view into home life

There’s a disturbing trend of blah colored walls out there. I mean, boring! Apparently not many New York City reporters spend much time at home, because their dwellings look practically empty. But oddly, nearly all of them are sitting in front of bookshelves impressively lined with books. Are they really avid readers or are they trying to appear well read?

And then there are business people and politicians who are videoconferencing not from their offices, but from their homes. The images you see on the margins of the screen can make you feel a little uneasy about this sneak peek into their private lives. You think, I respect this person’s brand, so, please don’t let me see his prized collection of clown paintings or his cat licking eggs out of the pan on the stove.

I once attended a video call where a woman removed a controversial piece of artwork from the wall behind her to avoid embarrassment. Unfortunately, she merely leaned the artwork against her desk, still in full camera view. (We were all busy turning our heads sideways to get a better look.)

Of course, the same could be said for me if I were reporting live from my family room. Viewers could comment, “When was the last time she washed her hair?” or “Did you notice she isn’t really certain what day it is?”