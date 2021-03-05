Hazlett: Waiting for Spring

It may be a slight exaggeration, but not much, to say most of us are desperate for Spring.

Typically, residents of Central Illinois get restless with cabin fever about this time of year after being cooped up for months.

But many people are especially eager for this particular “winter of discontent” to be over. Ice storms, snow and shutdowns have made this season bitter and unpleasant. We’re ready for warmer weather, longer daylight hours and signs of a return to normalcy.

A handful of folks are just now waking from hibernation. My neighbor took one look at the shamrocks I have displayed for St. Patrick’s Day and pointed to the Christmas tree still standing in her front window.

This week’s temperatures in the 50s have teased us into optimism. Can the season of snow boots really be over? Is it time to put away our shovels and ice melt? Wise ones know, however, it’s a little too early to store winter gear for good. This is the Midwest, and it can snow (and has) on Mother’s Day. March may have come in like a lovely lamb this week, but the lion is lurking nearby.

The first official day of Spring is still weeks away, but we’re declaring it now. And who can blame us? The quicker the winter of 2020-21 is history, the better.