Hazlett: Waiting for Spring

It may be a slight exaggeration, but not much, to say most of us are desperate for Spring.
Typically, residents of Central Illinois get restless with cabin fever about this time of year after being cooped up for months.
But many people are especially eager for this particular “winter of discontent” to be over. Ice storms, snow and shutdowns have made this season bitter and unpleasant. We’re ready for warmer weather, longer daylight hours and signs of a return to normalcy.
A handful of folks are just now waking from hibernation. My neighbor took one look at the shamrocks I have displayed for St. Patrick’s Day and pointed to the Christmas tree still standing in her front window.
This week’s temperatures in the 50s have teased us into optimism. Can the season of snow boots really be over? Is it time to put away our shovels and ice melt? Wise ones know, however, it’s a little too early to store winter gear for good. This is the Midwest, and it can snow (and has) on Mother’s Day. March may have come in like a lovely lamb this week, but the lion is lurking nearby.
The first official day of Spring is still weeks away, but we’re declaring it now. And who can blame us? The quicker the winter of 2020-21 is history, the better.
Even my husband is bidding an early adieu to Old Man Winter. This week he started tomato plants in peat pots. He’ll spend the next two weeks watering the seeds and staring at the tiny cartons, silently watching for signs of plant life to emerge.
He announced March 1 to be the perfect day to barbecue on the grill in the backyard. But first he had to chip ice off the lid and scoop a puddle of water from the bottom of the bowl. When the season’s first hamburgers were cooked, he loaded them on a plate and sprinted inside before the wind could chill our dinner.
Yes, it’s time for Mother Nature to show us her kinder, gentler side. With flowers and blue skies. We’re ready.
Because you know you’re desperate for Spring when you:
- Move the clocks ahead an hour this weekend. (Hey, don’t do it! Daylight Savings Time doesn’t start till NEXT weekend. …)
- Set up your home office in the backyard complete with laptop, sunscreen and blanket for those extra-long Zoom calls.
- Buy candy “for the kids’ Easter baskets” even though the holiday is four weeks away. What could possibly go wrong?
- Tell yourself it’s OK to go to the store without a coat. Go ahead, but chances are you’ll only do it once. (Try again in April.)
- Drain the gasoline from your snow blower despite the fact there are still mounds of unmelted, dirty snow on your street.
- Spot kids drawing flowers on the sidewalk with chalk — while wearing mittens.
- Get out your patio furniture and sit in a sunny spot. Move your chair every few minutes to keep in the sunlight.
- See a man walking down the street wearing a parka, fur-lined cap — and shorts.
- Look longingly at any retailer’s Garden Section, waiting for it to open.
- Wash your car and convince yourself it will sparkle for at least a week.
- Find your husband in the garage sharpening the lawnmower blade and muttering about Creeping Red Fescue seed.
- Notice your grade school athlete is actually looking forward to getting her sports physical.
- Pull your swimsuit out of the dresser drawer and try it on. Just kidding! I mean, let’s not get carried away here. It is only the fifth of March, after all. …
