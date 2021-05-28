Hazlett: Ways to spend Memorial Day 2021

Memorial Day? Already?

It’s hard to believe, but yes, the unofficial beginning of summer is here. You may be asking, as we often do in Central Illinois during the month of May, should we turn on the heat or the air conditioning?

This Memorial Day is extra special. In addition to honoring our nation’s fallen, Memorial Day 2021 is a promising step toward “normalcy.”

Last year at this time, here in Illinois we were experiencing week 10 of an essential-only travel ban. Pools were closed and events were cancelled. There were no neighborhood barbecues, family reunions or road trips on a three-day weekend.

After being cooped up in the house since mid-March, I was yearning to go someplace. Anyplace, as long as it was beyond the edge of our driveway. Instead, my only outing was an essential excursion to the grocery store. The big thrill was another pass through the cereal aisle.

But, thank heavens, this year things are looking up. Vaccines have contributed to decreasing numbers of virus cases, and we are seeing the reappearance of some of our favorite traditions.

So how will we spend this unofficial opening to Summer 2021?

Memorial Day picnics