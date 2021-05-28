Hazlett: Ways to spend Memorial Day 2021

Memorial Day? Already?
It’s hard to believe, but yes, the unofficial beginning of summer is here. You may be asking, as we often do in Central Illinois during the month of May, should we turn on the heat or the air conditioning?
This Memorial Day is extra special. In addition to honoring our nation’s fallen, Memorial Day 2021 is a promising step toward “normalcy.”
Last year at this time, here in Illinois we were experiencing week 10 of an essential-only travel ban. Pools were closed and events were cancelled. There were no neighborhood barbecues, family reunions or road trips on a three-day weekend.
After being cooped up in the house since mid-March, I was yearning to go someplace. Anyplace, as long as it was beyond the edge of our driveway. Instead, my only outing was an essential excursion to the grocery store. The big thrill was another pass through the cereal aisle.
But, thank heavens, this year things are looking up. Vaccines have contributed to decreasing numbers of virus cases, and we are seeing the reappearance of some of our favorite traditions.
So how will we spend this unofficial opening to Summer 2021?
Memorial Day picnics
The masks are off and the burgers are on.
Last year, our friend Carl sat in a folding chair next to a plastic wading pool shaped like a green turtle, getting splashed by his toddlers who thought it was funny to cover his eyeglasses with water droplets. Carl was relieved to have found one of the last kiddie pools available for sale at Walmart.
This year, however, Carl plans a bigger splash with his entire extended family.
“Let me describe the perfect setting,” he says. “Family and friends are in the backyard, enjoying the sunshine. Maybe they’re playing catch or throwing a Frisbee. My in-laws are visiting and everyone is having fun and getting along.”
He continues, “Now that masks are gone, we can see each other’s faces. I’m standing at the grill in a short-sleeved shirt and Bermuda shorts, happy with a red Solo cup in one hand and a grill spatula in the other.”
Why, as he tells the story, Carl can feel a gentle breeze and smell the sizzling burgers. It sounds like an ideal day.
Watch the Indy 500 race
The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 returns to Memorial Day weekend after being held in August last year. The stands are limited to 135,000 spectators, about 40 percent capacity, but that’s an improvement from the 2020 event which had no in-person spectators.
Hit the road
Even though gasoline prices are much higher in 2021, many people are planning road trips. In fact, AAA auto club predicts more than 37 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of 60 percent from last year. Of those who plan to travel this weekend, AAA said 34 million will drive, 2.5 million will fly and a small number will take buses or trains. Orlando and Las Vegas are the top Memorial Day destinations.
Go to the pool
Many swimming pools will reopen this weekend after a year of being closed. Is your swimming suit a little tight after the typical “quarantine 15” (er, 20 or 25?) weight gain? Who cares. Get out there and have fun.
Be grateful
Let’s be true to the purpose of Memorial Day by recognizing members of the military who gave their lives for our freedom and observing a minute of silence at 3 p.m. Monday.
And, let’s thank those who are working this weekend: nurses, doctors, emergency responders, store employees and drivers. They make it possible for the rest of us to enjoy the holiday.
Have a safe and fun weekend with the ones you love, dear readers. It’s the start of what we hope will be the healing summer of 2021.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.