Hazlett: With humans home 24/7, family pets learn meaning of 'stay'

The female person seems to be sleeping more, and she snores as loudly as I do. (What? You didn’t know hound dogs are very loud snorers?)

I love everything about sheltering in place except the cleaning. The blonde frequently allies herself with my arch enemy — the vacuum cleaner. As soon as I hear the device roar, I attack it!

Before, when she was gone during the day, I could track mud into the house and the male human would clean it before she got home. No harm, no foul. But now she’s here all day, and catches me in the act of eating the sofa or chewing one of her precious shoes. Then I get scolded and hide under the kitchen table.

Otherwise, I think this whole staying at home is awesome and hope it lasts forever.

From the orange dog:

I’m on high alert since this pandemic began. As the male dog of the house, I take my role as guard dog very seriously. I patrol the back perimeter and alert my master — and everyone else within a 500-yard radius — of suspicious activity. Like all these unfamiliar dogs and their walkers. I’ve never seen so many. Suddenly everyone is on our side of the street and it’s my job to bark at them.