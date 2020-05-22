Hazlett: With humans home 24/7, family pets learn meaning of 'stay'

You’ve heard a lot about “quarantine life” from the mistress of our house, but you haven’t heard from us, the Hazlett dogs. It’s time our story is told.
There are three of us. The First Dog, a Brittany spaniel, is 14 years old and sleeps most of the day. The huggable orange dog, whose breed is uncertain but rumored to be part Buick, is the only male canine. And then there’s me, an 18-month-old, 65-pound purebred hound puppy.
As with the humans’ lives, our routine has been completely disrupted by the stay-in-place order. I, for one, think life is much better. All day my people are home. More deliveries coming to the front door means I get to enjoy one of my favorite pastimes — howling at the top of my lungs when the doorbell rings. It’s almost as fun as chasing squirrels in the backyard.
I provide entertainment to my family. The blonde female gets sad sometimes. It’s probably because the other humans I used to see around here aren’t visiting now. I can tell she misses them. So, to cheer her up, I lick her face. I love to lick, lick, lick with my extra long tongue! I keep it up until she laughs, but she can get testy quickly if I accidentally stick my tongue up her nose.
Another surefire way to make the humans smile is chasing my tail. I only catch a glimpse of it once in a while, though — I’m not sure where it hides the rest of the time.
The female person seems to be sleeping more, and she snores as loudly as I do. (What? You didn’t know hound dogs are very loud snorers?)
I love everything about sheltering in place except the cleaning. The blonde frequently allies herself with my arch enemy — the vacuum cleaner. As soon as I hear the device roar, I attack it!
Before, when she was gone during the day, I could track mud into the house and the male human would clean it before she got home. No harm, no foul. But now she’s here all day, and catches me in the act of eating the sofa or chewing one of her precious shoes. Then I get scolded and hide under the kitchen table.
Otherwise, I think this whole staying at home is awesome and hope it lasts forever.
From the orange dog:
I’m on high alert since this pandemic began. As the male dog of the house, I take my role as guard dog very seriously. I patrol the back perimeter and alert my master — and everyone else within a 500-yard radius — of suspicious activity. Like all these unfamiliar dogs and their walkers. I’ve never seen so many. Suddenly everyone is on our side of the street and it’s my job to bark at them.
These days, the house has more interesting smells, particularly home cooking. But that sanitizer stuff stinks and the female practically bathes in it. Maybe I should invite her to roll in goose poop with me? That would fix her nasty smell.
I’m not getting as much sleep as I used to; can’t nap if I’m on watch. And who can sleep with that crazy hound dog howling at the delivery people every five minutes?
The retired dog isn’t much help when it comes to protecting the family. Sure, she snaps at the puppy to let everyone know she’s still Senior Dog, but the responsibility to guard against an unseen enemy rests on my broad, furry shoulders.
While I do get more dog treats, I miss the days when I could just stretch out on the floor in the sun without a worry in the world.
The spaniel
Food in bowl? Check. Other dogs leaving me alone? Check. Lying on couch and getting my ears scratched by my mommy? Check. As far as this dog is concerned, the new normal is the same as the old normal.
Thank heavens.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!