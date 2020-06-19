Hazlett: Words of wisdom from dear old dad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a kid, it’s easy to tune out Dad when he has words of wisdom to impart.

Hearing Father say, “When I was your age,” is a signal for some youngsters to insert their ear buds. I mean, how many times are you expected to listen to a tale of woe that involves long walks to school, uphill (both ways) in deep snow?

But as adults, those stories and words of wisdom often come floating back to us, especially in times of need. We find ourselves quoting those phrases in acknowledgement of the sage advice we didn’t appreciate in our younger days.

Mark Twain once remarked, “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”

With a father, a grandfather and a stepfather playing active roles in my childhood, I was lucky to be surrounded by loving, yet firm, male guidance. All businessmen, one was a farmer, one an inventor and another, a merchant. They were all devoted to family and influenced my life in significant ways – and they still do. Like most dads, they doled out advice in anecdotes and stories.