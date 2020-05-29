Hazlett: Yearning for the road less traveled

I just want to go for a drive, I told my husband.
“Where to?” he asked.
Anywhere beyond the end of our driveway.
After 10 weeks of a stay-at-home order which bans non-essential travel, I’m yearning for a Sunday drive.
For you youngsters, it may come as a surprise to learn that before global warming, high gas prices, and mobile communication, people used to drive for pleasure. A Sunday drive had no destination, no rush, no stress. You looked at the sights, and if the weather was nice, rolled down the window for some fresh air. (But not near the pig farm.)
During my childhood summers, my grandparents and I often went for a late afternoon drive to survey area farms. I sat between them in Grandpa’s yellow Chevrolet pickup and enjoyed the excitement of something different. Grandpa, a lifelong farmer, commented on the progress of crops while Grandma was vocal in her praise of a well-tended flowerbed or a recently painted barn. A bean field with weeds received a disapproving tsk-tsk, and to this day, I can’t help but notice an unwalked bean field.
Back in the day, a car ride was entertainment, not just a commute.
Occasionally, my parents and I drove around town looking at new construction in neighboring subdivisions. Mom liked to check out new houses.
“Slow down,” she said when she wanted a better look. The car crawled along at a snail’s pace, making it obvious we were gawking. Today, we’d be accused of stalking.
A few Sundays a year, my great-aunt and -uncle joined us and we drove to dinner out of town. It was an event. The older couple chose the restaurant — Mona’s in Toluca or White Fence Farm in Joliet or the River Front in Peoria. All the way there, we talked about what we planned to order from the menu and on the way home, we raved about how great the food was.
Traveling in a vehicle with family is sometimes depicted as torture (à la Clark Griswold’s family vacations), but for me, it was fun. We appreciated the change of scenery.
I could use some of that now. These days, going for a hamburger at curbside pickup is a major outing.
As Americans, we enjoy the freedom to explore and generally move as we please. But during this global pandemic, mobility is limited. You no longer hear the timeworn question, “Are we there yet?” Instead, after an essential excursion to the grocery store, we say, “Is it time to head home so soon?”
Since March 21, Illinoisans have experienced the stay-at-home order in different ways.
Some folks have found it difficult to abide by the non-essential travel order and have unofficially expanded the shelter-in-place directive to include their automobile. For whatever reason, they feel the urgent need to drive, to be in control, to escape confinement and be on the road at their own risk.
I’ve also seen solitary drivers just sitting in their parked cars. It seems they’re seeking privacy — talking on the phone, smoking a cigarette or simply looking at the sunset.
Yet not everyone is eager to be “out and about” when the state reopens.
Fear of being exposed to the coronavirus is very real. It may be a long time before people feel confident in public places, and even longer before some of us are comfortable in a crowd. Many people will take a cautious approach to re-entering life outside the house.
The heroes of this time, the essential workers, however, have been heading to work every day. There’s been no stay-at-home option for them. Their extraordinary efforts, sacrifices and risk-taking have kept the country running, and we are grateful.
As June begins and the shutdown gradually eases in phases, we must remember to be patient and kind to each other. There will be many unknowns.
The summer of 2020 is a road none of us has ever traveled.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
