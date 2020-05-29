Hazlett: Yearning for the road less traveled

“Slow down,” she said when she wanted a better look. The car crawled along at a snail’s pace, making it obvious we were gawking. Today, we’d be accused of stalking.

A few Sundays a year, my great-aunt and -uncle joined us and we drove to dinner out of town. It was an event. The older couple chose the restaurant — Mona’s in Toluca or White Fence Farm in Joliet or the River Front in Peoria. All the way there, we talked about what we planned to order from the menu and on the way home, we raved about how great the food was.

Traveling in a vehicle with family is sometimes depicted as torture (à la Clark Griswold’s family vacations), but for me, it was fun. We appreciated the change of scenery.

I could use some of that now. These days, going for a hamburger at curbside pickup is a major outing.

As Americans, we enjoy the freedom to explore and generally move as we please. But during this global pandemic, mobility is limited. You no longer hear the timeworn question, “Are we there yet?” Instead, after an essential excursion to the grocery store, we say, “Is it time to head home so soon?”

Since March 21, Illinoisans have experienced the stay-at-home order in different ways.