Hazlett: You really know you had a good holiday when...

It’s a holiday weekend! What an awesome feeling.

For those of you who are on the job this Fourth of July weekend, especially first responders and members of the military, please accept our gratitude. You make it possible for the rest of us to relax on a national day off.

If you’re like me, and you’ve been around a while, you may recall our country’s bicentennial celebration. But did you realize that was (wait for it…) 45 years ago? Say what?! How can that be? I can still picture the inspiring tall-mast ships sailing into New York harbor on July 4, 1976.

But why look back? It’s July 2 and you have the entire weekend ahead. On Monday, I hope you can say, “Wow; I had a great holiday with my family and friends.”

After all, you really know you had a great Fourth of July when:

• There are watermelon seeds and spent sparklers on your lawn, beverage cans in your recycle bin, and stacks of corn cobs and dirty paper plates in your overflowing garbage can.

• You finally saw the faces of friends you haven’t seen in a year. (Look! No mask and no computer screen.)

• The shorts you wore at the Fourth of July picnic in 2019 still fit.

• You actually remembered to bring home your cooler and Tupperware dish from the potluck.

• You woke up without a headache. (Or depending on your point of view, you woke up with a doozie.)

• The apple pie you baked was a huge hit.

• You secretly saved yourself a slice.

• Members of your family are still speaking to you.

• You woke up with a new tattoo that says, “God bless America.”

• You have no mosquito or tick bites.

• You remembered to put the flag out (and the flag holder didn’t fall off the side of the house).

• You heard your kids say, "Wow!" at every exploding firework and saw looks of amazement on their faces.

• You found a great parking spot that gave you a quick exit out of the parking lot after the fireworks were over.

• Your fingers still taste like tangy barbecue sauce.

• Your cousin remembered to keep the potato salad refrigerated this year.

• The gas grill didn’t run out of propane.

• It didn’t rain. (After last week’s record rainfall last week, this is a big reason to celebrate.)

• Your dog slept through the fireworks instead of hiding in the laundry room under the clothes hamper.

• You found all the bean bags from the bag toss game (without running them over with the lawnmower).

• There was a perfect ratio of hot dogs to hot dog buns with no leftovers.

• No fire trucks were called to your home.

• The tablecloth on the picnic table didn’t blow away.

• There are no embarrassing photos of you on Facebook or Instagram.

• You were “on call” for work, but didn’t get any calls.

• Your eyebrows didn’t get singed and the bottle rocket didn’t go through the upstairs bedroom window like that one year.

• Your child collected a bag of your favorite candy at the Fourth of July parade.

• You found another treasure to add to your collection of (fill in the blank) at the local flea market.

• No one made a smiley face on your back with sunscreen.

• The air conditioner did not go on the blink.

• You filled up your car with gasoline before the prices went up for the weekend.

• And last but not least, you felt blessed to live in this great country and hopeful for our future.

Have a fun — and safe — Fourth of July weekend.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

