Hazlett: Zooming right along

Other app users, however, are still learning and mistakenly commit breaches of Zoom video etiquette.

“A woman in our book club keeps her phone in her lap,” says Marilyn. “All we see is her ceiling.”

Another person in the club takes advantage of the app’s enhancement setting to touch up her appearance. However, she looks so airbrushed, you might think there’s a fog machine running in her living room.

For Barbie, the oldest daughter in a large Italian family, Zoom is a blessing.

“We started meeting every Sunday afternoon to stay in touch with our 85-year-old mom who has been lonely.”

Usually about a dozen people attend the call, but sometimes there are as many as 35.

“You can have 20 people talking at once,” she said.

What’s more distracting for Barbie, however, is when her youngest sister sends private texts about her facial expressions.

“You should see your face, Barbie. Everyone can tell what you’re thinking….”

Another sister has an awkward habit of leaning into the camera, exposing her cleavage to the rest of the family.