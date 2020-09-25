Hazlett: Zooming right along

Back in 1972, I was a big fan of a children’s TV show on PBS called “Zoom.” It starred a cast of barefoot, creative kids and had a snappy theme song.
“We’re gonna zoom, zoom, zooma, zoom.” I loved to sing that song along with the television.
But that was decades ago, and the word zoom faded from my everyday vocabulary.
Until now. The coronavirus, with remote working and learning, has put the word “zoom” back into the common vernacular.
In case you’re living on Mars and haven’t heard, “Zoom” is a video-chat web application essential to communicating for business and school or with your uncle from California.
And that can be a very good thing. I’ve seen and talked with my Uncle Greg more this year than ever.
But some people are getting “Zoom fatigue.” They’re on video calls all day long. They’re tired of looking at themselves on camera or worrying if their dog will bark during an important presentation to the boss.
“I hate Zoom,” says Taylor who averages about 12 video chats a day. “It’s so gross.”
To illustrate her point, she cites an example of a woman leading a business meeting and forgetting people can see her while she walks into the toilet and heeds nature’s call.
Other app users, however, are still learning and mistakenly commit breaches of Zoom video etiquette.
“A woman in our book club keeps her phone in her lap,” says Marilyn. “All we see is her ceiling.”
Another person in the club takes advantage of the app’s enhancement setting to touch up her appearance. However, she looks so airbrushed, you might think there’s a fog machine running in her living room.
For Barbie, the oldest daughter in a large Italian family, Zoom is a blessing.
“We started meeting every Sunday afternoon to stay in touch with our 85-year-old mom who has been lonely.”
Usually about a dozen people attend the call, but sometimes there are as many as 35.
“You can have 20 people talking at once,” she said.
What’s more distracting for Barbie, however, is when her youngest sister sends private texts about her facial expressions.
“You should see your face, Barbie. Everyone can tell what you’re thinking….”
Another sister has an awkward habit of leaning into the camera, exposing her cleavage to the rest of the family.
Yet another sister appears on the video call wearing a face mask, while sitting in her living room, alone.
Nonetheless, the family loves the calls. At one point, the mother and all her children were on camera simultaneously which was captured in a screen shot by a quick-thinking and tech-savvy daughter.
My own family has organized a regular Zoom call featuring aunts, uncles and their cousins. It’s terrific because I’ve met some relatives for the first time and learned some surprising family lore.
(Who knew my grandfather’s sister roller skated from Chenoa to Pontiac on Route 66 while hanging on to a rope tied to the back bumper of a car?)
And speaking of rope, here’s another quirky Zoom anecdote.
“I had a friend who was interviewing for a job via Zoom,” said Taylor. “She did her hair and makeup and put on a nice top and suit jacket, but she felt so uncomfortable and nervous being dressed up, I told her to forgo the suit pants. But I reminded her stay seated.”
The job candidate decided to do the interview while wearing the suit on top and underpants on the bottom. To avoid accidentally standing up, she tied herself to the chair with a jump rope.
The strategy must have worked; she got the job.
In today’s world, we’re doing whatever it takes. From barking dogs to fog machines to jump rope, we’re zooming right along.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!