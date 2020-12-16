Noon Year's Eve goes on Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — Children don't have to miss out on welcoming the new year.
The Children's Discovery Museum is partnering with more than 12 Illinois and Indiana museums and science centers to celebrate New Year's Eve virtually.
“Since kids are often disappointed to miss the fun as adults stay up late to ring in the new year, this daytime alternative is designed especially for them,” said Beth Whisman, executive director of the Normal museum. “We are thrilled to offer something fun and playful for our families during this unusual time.”
They're planning a free online Noon Year's Eve Dance Party Countdown featuring the Decatur children's music group The Awesome Squad.
Families and children can dance and sing along before the official countdown to noon. Participating museums will share footage of their events.
The in-person event typically attracts 1,000 people to Uptown Normal for a day of play before a countdown with confetti canons.
This year, families can pick up $5 Noon Year's Eve activity kits from the Children's Discovery Museum. Families can sign up to receive activity kits at the museum's website. Kits will be available for pickup between Dec. 21 and 31 at the museum store, 101 E. Beaufort St.
Other participating museums are the Children's Museum of Illinois, Decatur; Kidzeum, Springfield; Peoria Playhouse; Discovery Center Museum, Rockford; Wonder Works, Oak Park; Kohl Children's Museum, Glenview; Chicago Children's Museum; Terre Haute Children's Museum, Terre Haute, Indiana; Imagination Station, LaFeyette, Indiana; Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, Evansville, Indiana; and Muncie Children's Museum, Muncie, Indiana.
The Association of Children’s Museums estimates 30% of children’s museums in the United States will permanently close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whisman said.
The Children's Discovery Museum has been shuttered since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has experienced a significant loss in revenue. Despite this, the museum provided services to more than 30,000 people through free STEAM activity kits and Daily Dose of Play online resources, said Whisman.
She added, "Events and fundraisers for museums are vital right now as we all work hard to serve communities even while our doors are closed.”
